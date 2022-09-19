Wicklow Cancer Support hosts its first coffee morning in three years

Lucy Clarke, Lara Faye Jameson, and Lilly O'Donoghue from DCW helping at the Wicklow Cancer Support Coffee Morning in the De La Salle Pastoral Centre.

Hughie Nolan presents a cheque to Pauline Leonard WCS on behalf of Newtown United Juniors Soccer Blitz with Billy Doran, Tony Doran and Niall Cull at the Wicklow Cancer Support Coffee Morning in the De La Salle Pastoral Centre.

MEMBERS of Wicklow Cancer Support were delighted to see plenty of familiar faces present as they held their first coffee morning in three years at the De La Sale Pastoral Centre.

Delicious tea, coffee and home-baked goods and cakes were all in plentiful supply. A raffle was also held and the coffee morning proved a huge success.

Thanks are passed onto everyone who organised the event and baked some special treats especially for the occasion. Thanks are also offered to everyone who so generously donated prices for the raffle, while some local school girls did their bit by selling a huge number of tickets.

It was particularly pleasing to see the presence of so many people who have fundraised for Wicklow Cancer Support present, including Tony ‘Butch’ Doran and his family who organise the annual soccer blitz and the ladies involved in the ‘Walk for Katch’ who took part in this year’s VHI Women’s Mini Marathon in memory of the late Katriona Rowan.