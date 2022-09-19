Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.5°C Dublin

Wicklow Cancer Support hosts its first coffee morning in three years

Hughie Nolan presents a cheque to Pauline Leonard WCS on behalf of Newtown United Juniors Soccer Blitz with Billy Doran, Tony Doran and Niall Cull at the Wicklow Cancer Support Coffee Morning in the De La Salle Pastoral Centre. Expand
Trish and Shay Brennan at the Wicklow Cancer Support Coffee Morning. Expand
Lyn McVicar and Hayleigh Fitzpatrick. Expand
Lucy Clarke, Lara Faye Jameson, and Lilly O'Donoghue from DCW helping at the Wicklow Cancer Support Coffee Morning in the De La Salle Pastoral Centre. Expand
Carla McEvoy and Sorcha O'Neill from DCW. Expand
Marie Louise Colligan and Ruby. Expand
Sadhbh Petrie and Kay Dunne. Expand
Lily Lambert and Carmel Fox. Expand
Bridie Cogill and Serena Kavanagh. Expand
Carol Jameson and Michelle Doran. Expand

Close

Hughie Nolan presents a cheque to Pauline Leonard WCS on behalf of Newtown United Juniors Soccer Blitz with Billy Doran, Tony Doran and Niall Cull at the Wicklow Cancer Support Coffee Morning in the De La Salle Pastoral Centre.

Hughie Nolan presents a cheque to Pauline Leonard WCS on behalf of Newtown United Juniors Soccer Blitz with Billy Doran, Tony Doran and Niall Cull at the Wicklow Cancer Support Coffee Morning in the De La Salle Pastoral Centre.

Trish and Shay Brennan at the Wicklow Cancer Support Coffee Morning.

Trish and Shay Brennan at the Wicklow Cancer Support Coffee Morning.

Lyn McVicar and Hayleigh Fitzpatrick.

Lyn McVicar and Hayleigh Fitzpatrick.

Lucy Clarke, Lara Faye Jameson, and Lilly O'Donoghue from DCW helping at the Wicklow Cancer Support Coffee Morning in the De La Salle Pastoral Centre.

Lucy Clarke, Lara Faye Jameson, and Lilly O'Donoghue from DCW helping at the Wicklow Cancer Support Coffee Morning in the De La Salle Pastoral Centre.

Carla McEvoy and Sorcha O'Neill from DCW.

Carla McEvoy and Sorcha O'Neill from DCW.

Marie Louise Colligan and Ruby.

Marie Louise Colligan and Ruby.

Sadhbh Petrie and Kay Dunne.

Sadhbh Petrie and Kay Dunne.

Lily Lambert and Carmel Fox.

Lily Lambert and Carmel Fox.

Bridie Cogill and Serena Kavanagh.

Bridie Cogill and Serena Kavanagh.

Carol Jameson and Michelle Doran.

Carol Jameson and Michelle Doran.

/

Hughie Nolan presents a cheque to Pauline Leonard WCS on behalf of Newtown United Juniors Soccer Blitz with Billy Doran, Tony Doran and Niall Cull at the Wicklow Cancer Support Coffee Morning in the De La Salle Pastoral Centre.

wicklowpeople

Myles Buchanan

MEMBERS of Wicklow Cancer Support were delighted to see plenty of familiar faces present as they held their first coffee morning in three years at the De La Sale Pastoral Centre.

Delicious tea, coffee and home-baked goods and cakes were all in plentiful supply. A raffle was also held and the coffee morning proved a huge success.

Thanks are passed onto everyone who organised the event and baked some special treats especially for the occasion. Thanks are also offered to everyone who so generously donated prices for the raffle, while some local school girls did their bit by selling a huge number of tickets.

It was particularly pleasing to see the presence of so many people who have fundraised for Wicklow Cancer Support present, including Tony ‘Butch’ Doran and his family who organise the annual soccer blitz and the ladies involved in the ‘Walk for Katch’ who took part in this year’s VHI Women’s Mini Marathon in memory of the late Katriona Rowan.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

Privacy