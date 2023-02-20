Wicklow bookshop named Ireland’s best independent store

Greystones bookstore Halfway up the Stairs has been named the best independent bookshop in Ireland by prestigious publication The Bookseller Magazine. Announcing its regional and country finalists for 2023 the UK-based company chose Halfway up the Stairs and the Little Acorns Bookstore in Derry as the two best indie stores on the island of Ireland.

The Bookseller's managing editor Tom Tivnan said indies have "come through what could have been a hugely devastating time for the sector in their strongest position in decades" and praised the finalists for their "innovation, entrepreneurship and creativity—all done in the service of local communities”.

“Small presses and Independent bookshops continued this year to defy the odds and combat myriad challenges, reaching readers and engaging communities in wildly innovative ways,” continued Tom. “A constant source of inspiration, creativity and sheer graft, these finalists are forces to be reckoned with, and are vital to the health of the entire book trade.”

Reacting to the news, Trish Hennessy, owner of Halfway up the Stairs, said: “We are delighted to have been selected as one of two country finalists for the Independent Bookshop of the Year in the island of Ireland, along with Acorn Books in Derry. This is the second year in a row we have been shortlisted in this category. We are very proud to represent Greystones in these awards.

The Independent Bookshop of the Year Regional and Country Winners will be announced on March 16. The overall winners in both categories will be announced at a special ceremony on May 15.