Wicklow author Sam Blake gives thoughts on Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ as it knocks her new book off top of bestseller list

Wicklow author Sam Blake's 'The Mystery of Four' made it the TV news as it was knocked off the top spot in Easons by the release of Prince Harry's 'Spare'.

Opinions have been split over Prince Harry’s new book ‘Spare’, but one Wicklow author’s affection for the British Royal has soured slightly after seeing his release knock her own new book off the number one best seller list.

It has been a bittersweet week for Kilmacanogue’s Vanessa Fox O’Loughlin, who launched ‘The Mystery of Four’, written under her pseudonym Sam Blake, on January 5.

It went straight to number one in leading Irish bookshop Easons when it first hit the shelves, and Sam enjoyed a wonderful evening at its official launch party in the Royal St Georges Yacht Club in Dun Laoghaire on Tuesday.

But before the celebratory champagne was finished, Prince Harry’s book had been released and already become the fastest selling non-fiction book ever with 400,000 copies sold on launch day in the UK and one million in the US.

Sam Blake however isn't bitter at being consigned to the number two spot, saying: "Its’ success meant we both got onto the TV news! Thank you Harry!"

She believes that losing the top spot is a small price to pay for the positive impact Prince Harry's book will have on her industry.

Sam said: "It’s definitely a once-in-a-lifetime moment and ‘Spare’ will pull people into bookshops who may not buy books, which is a fabulous thing.

"It was great that the TV news was covering Harry's book as it brought cameras in to the book stores, and of course people could see my book on the shelves below his."

Sam is quite circumspect about the possibility of reclaiming the number one spot, saying: "You never know, I doubt it, I think he'll keep selling, but it is lovely to have the moment in the sun."

She admits that with her own book launch she hasn't had time to read ‘Spare’, but hints that she does plan to and adds that she feels Harry is “hugely traumatised” and that writing this book may have been a “therapy for him”.

"I find it so sad, the whole thing,” she said. “The monarchy is such an incredible institution. I think part of it is because we have media now compared to 100 years ago when everything was kept behind closed doors. People would never have known all of this, but due to modern media and social media, we are seeing a lot more.

"We're seeing a deeply troubled family. I think Harry is hugely traumatised, when you see him on TV you can see it, the experience of being in the family. He has been struggling with all those things and with his mother's death and going to Afghanistan, which couldn't have been easy, he has layers of trauma there that need to be worked through.

"I don't know if writing a book about everything is necessarily the answer, but I suppose it is therapy for him."

Sam has some sympathy for Harry's predicament, saying: "He has nobody really who can give him any guidance in this. Harry is more than a media personality. Media personalities are different, they don't have the same historic family tradition to deal with.

"There is nobody really there for him apart from his own family, and there has clearly been a massive rift there. Hard to heal."

Now that ‘Spare’ and ‘The Mystery of Four’ are sitting together on bookshop shelves, Sam calls on all readers to get both, as one draws you into a real-life saga, while the other is escapism to a mystery set in County Wicklow.

She explained: "Harry's book is real life, but mine will take you away to the mystery and beauty of County Wicklow. Where the twists come nearly as fast as they do with the Royal family, but in mine, there is a very satisfying ending.

"You’ll never look at stately homes in quite the same way again."