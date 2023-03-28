Wicklow astro-photographers urged to ‘Reach for the Stars’ by Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies

WICKLOW’S budding astro-photographers are being called upon to enter the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies (DIAS) astrophotography competition ‘Reach for the Stars’ which returns for a third year.

The competition is seeking the best astro-photographs taken in Ireland over the period from May 1 2022 to Aril 28 2023. It is calling for submissions under two distinct categories. The Out of this World: category is for Images depicting scenes / features or elements of astronomical interest, such as deep space images or images of the solar system.

The Back on Earth category focuses on Astro-landscape images that depict a feature or element of astronomical interest and capture elements such as nature, cityscapes, buildings or monuments, land, or water.

Three Wicklow astro-photographers were chosen for the next stage of last year’s competition. Alex Labunskij, from Greystones was shortlisted in the ‘Out of this World’ category. Laurynas Zubrickas, from Delgany and Enda O'Loughlin, from Wicklow Town were shortlisted in the ‘Back on Earth’ category. Alex and Enda were also both selected in 2021 to feature in an exhibition of the judges’ 20 top-rated images.

Dr. Eucharia Meehan, CEO and Registrar of DIAS, said: “Over the last two years we have been treated to a vast array of stunning images from photographers in Wicklow and across the island of Ireland and we’re looking forward to seeing what this year’s entrants have to offer.

“DIAS has a rich legacy and expertise in astronomy and it’s important for us to be able to make that accessible to the public. The ‘Reach for the Stars’ competition shows that photographing and capturing the night sky can be a hobby but is also educational. Often, viewing constellations, nebulae and deep space phenomena is left to scientists but the astro-photography competition is giving the public the opportunity to appreciate the wonders of our star filled skies.”

Entrants may submit up to two images per category to the competition. The deadline for entries is 5p.m.on Friday, April 28. All entries to the competition will be screened by a shortlisting panel to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria. The shortlisted images in each category will then go forward for consideration by the judging panel and for an online public vote.

Entry forms are available at www.reachforthestars.ie.