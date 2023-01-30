Wicklow Arts Office to hold two arts funding clinics in February

Both clinics will feature an introduction to the Award by Wicklow Arts Officer Jenny Sherwin.

Two Arts Act Funding Clinics which have been created to support artists and communities who plan to submit applications for the Individual Artist Award and Artist and Community Award will take place in February.

The first clinic, taking place on Wednesday, February 1 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., will focus on the Individual Artist Award. This will feature an introduction to the Award by Wicklow Arts Officer Jenny Sherwin and presentations by past recipients of the Award, independent artists Ali Clarke and Shane Finan followed by an open Q&A. Ali and Shane will reflect on their experiences of applying and will share their insights and practical experiences of receiving the award.

Ali is a Bray-based choreographer of dance and circus. After obtaining a degree in Dance from Fontys Fine Arts Academy in the Netherlands she returned to Ireland where she now creates interactive and immersive works which fuse dance circus and theatre.

Shane Finan assembles art from interactive contemporary technologies, found objects and traditional artistic media. His work is based in rural environments and examines the role of contemporary technology on nonhuman and human behaviours.

The second clinic, taking place on Thursday, February 2 from 1p.m. to 2 p.m., will hone in on the Artist and Community Award. This clinic will also feature an introduction to the Award by Wicklow Arts Officer Jenny Sherwin and a presentation by Áine Crowley, Programme Manager, Arts and Engagement at Create. Áine will explore the practicalities of realising high quality collaborative artist and community projects. The session will close with a facilitated Q&A.

Áine advances Create’s work to support artists and communities to realise high-quality collaborative arts practice, through ongoing professional development support, project opportunities and the development of cross-sectoral alliances and partnerships. She also coordinates the Arts Councils Artist in the Community Scheme, providing project and proposal advice and support, as well as information and guidance to applicants.

Chief Executive of Wicklow County Council, Mr Brian Gleeson, said that these funding clinics will be of great value to anyone intending to apply for Arts Act Funding this year.

He stated: “I encourage you to go along and take advantage of the opportunity to ask any questions about making an application.”

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Tommy Annesley, extended his thanks to Ali Clarke, Shane Finan, and Áine Crowley for generously giving their time to share their insights with Wicklow artists and communities planning to apply this year.

Places are limited. Book your place today by visiting Wicklow.ie.