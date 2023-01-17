Wicklow arts collective kick off 2023 with series of winter exhibitions

Wicklow artist Mary Leonard will exhibit her work at the Arklow Maritime Museum, from January 17 to January 30.

Having held a hugely successful launch event in December, the inspired artists from the 402 arts collective in Arklow are back and are delighted to announce a packed schedule of exhibitions for the new year.

The group’s first two exhibitions of the year will take place at Arklow Library and the Arklow Maritime Museum and will remain open from January 17 to January 30.

A series of paintings on acrylic canvases by Mary Cloran Doyle and watercolours by Julie Byrne will be on display in Arklow Library, while a collection of nautically themed paintings by Pauline Merry and Mary Leonard will be exhibited in the Maritime Museum.

The Maritime Museum will host two further exhibitions by the group, which will run consecutively through the months of January and February. Between January 30 and February 12 there will be an exhibition by local artists Nadia Ramoutar and Niki Keane, followed by an installation by Eleanor O’ Reilly and Elis Taves, which will run from February 13 to February 28.

A spokesperson for the 402 group said: “The team at 402 has designed the two week exhibitions to provide equal exposure for the artists in the collective, while also producing a constantly changing stream of art for the community to enjoy. The collective has many great things in the pipeline for the year, including larger themed exhibitions and public art projects.

For more information contact the group @ 402artcollective@gmail.com and/or like and follow their Facebook page for upcoming event information.