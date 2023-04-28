Wicklow artists sought to take part in training webinar

WICKLOW County Arts Office invite local artists to take part in a training and lifelong learning session for visual artists taking place on Tuesday, May 8.

The Socially Engaged Practice webinar will be led by Áine Phillips, a performance artist based in Galway, exhibiting and performing in Ireland and internationally since the late 80’s.

This session explores the terminology and practice of socially engaged art and would suit those who are interested in delivering local and community led work for and with a range of communities.

Following on from the Webinar, Wicklow based visual artists can avail of one of eight twenty minute one-to-one clinics with Áine.

Áine creates work for multiple contexts; public art commissions, the street, club events, galleries, theatres and museums. Her work is powered by feminist philosophy, ethics and politics: using art to comment and make propositions on subjectivity, gender and social change.

She is also a writer and teacher, promoting and advocating for performance and live art as a creative force for cultural and personal transformation.

Head of Sculpture at Burren College of Art since 1999, she has worked extensively as a curator and organiser of performance events in Ireland and the UK.

The webinar will take place on Zoom on Wednesday, May 9 at 11 a.m. You can book your place via https://visualartists.ie.