Wicklow artists join forces for audiovisual show in Dun Laoghaire

Those attending the interactive event are encouraged to bring pens and paper.

Artists from Wicklow will unveil a new project in Dun Laoghaire on Thursday, March 24 at 5 p.m.

Eleanor Dawson, Ashleigh Downey, Sylvia Hill, and Justyna Kosmulska will showcase their collaborative project “Inside …pathless land…, a journey in sound, image and words: an audiovisual collaboration”.

The evening is part of the ArtNet DLR Metamorphosis project. It will take place upstairs at Walter’s Bar, 68 George's Street Upper, Dun Laoghaire.

The event will combine live musical improvisation, spoken word, and a meditative soundscape. The audience are encouraged to bring a pen and paper to engage with the deep listening processes.

It will be followed by a question and answer session and discussion during an interactive event. Places are limited.