Wicklow artist Kris Kirwan’s pointillism to feature at Art Source in the RDS

Wicklow artist Kris Kirwin is set to have his paintings of 100,000 dots showcased at Ireland’s premier art fair, Art Source, in Dublin’s RDS later this month.

The Greystones resident utilises the acrylic dotting technique of Pointillism, which uses tiny dots of various pure colours that become blended in the viewer's eye to form an image.

He came to Ireland 20 years ago from Lithuanian and said of the genre: “Pointillism requires patience, discipline and preparation. Every dot must have its own unique size, place and colour and each dot is equally important, some of my paintings take weeks to complete and I completely surrender to it, not knowing till the very end how the finished work will look.

“I often compare the dots with human thoughts or emotions. It’s like chemistry that connects atoms into molecules to create a visual form. Cycles and repetitive patterns that are always arranged in certain numbers become a story behind the painting. I often use bright colours and very dark background to make it look more dramatic and playful. I love adding glitter, crystal stones as finishing touches to mandalas.”

Before becoming a full-time artist, Kris was working as a psychotherapist. He only took up pointillism in 2018.

He explained: “Being an analytical, organised and introverted person, I was intuitively looking for any form of creative expression which would allow my energy to flow naturally. Pointillism does exactly that. It requires preparation, technique, patience, self-control and vision. Some of my paintings are very geometrical, while others are more free-flowing. But I only paint one painting at a time and I always finish it.”

An exhibition by Damien Hirst, the English artist who recently burned hundreds of his artworks, will be the centrepiece of Art Source. The fair will also play host to a unique sculpture garden featuring over 40 top Irish and international artists.

More than 15,000 people are expected to attend the year’s biggest and most exciting art show, which will feature the best in contemporary Irish and international artists and galleries. Irish art lovers also have the unique chance to get their hands on 100 pieces of original artwork for €100 each on a first-come, first-served basis on the opening morning of the show on Friday, November 11.

For more information, visit artsource.ie.