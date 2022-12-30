Wicklow artist Erica Devine grows global praise with new found art form

Drop one of her pieces on your foot and you will know all about it. Each Erica Devine masterpiece is a hefty creation wrought from plaster. It is made not so much to be framed as to be set firmly in a wall.

At first glance the style bears a resemblance to a classical vase. But her themes are not the nymphs and gods of ancient Rome. She looks instead to nature for her inspiration, pressing (literally pressing) leaves, stems and flowers into service.

The end product, made using a method of her own device, is unique and at the same time true to the original flora. It is an approach which is earning her the approval of designers around the world. The orders are coming to her Newtownmountkennedy studio/workshop from all parts.

Her admirers may be surprised to learn that she is a relative newcomer to the world of art. She has arrived at her present eminence from a past in which she trained as an archaeologist and linguist rather than as an artist…

Let’s start at the beginning, with a childhood passed pleasantly in leafy Castleknock.

First question first. How old are you, Erica? The reply comes immediately: ‘I’ll be eighteen for the rest of my life!’ Then she comes clean with a chuckle. The in-demand artist is actually 49 years old, years which she carries lightly. Which is more than can be said about her work, for that is anything but light.

There was creativity in the genes, she reflects, citing the memory of her late grandfather. He had a respectable post with the Ordnance Survey in the Phoenix Park but he is better remembered as a cartoonist and illustrator. His final drawing was a portrait of Erica as a young girl, now a cherished possession on display in her sitting room.

Her father too was an influence as he brought the problem solving approach of an engineer to her mind-set. She grew up forever at dad’s elbow, following him into the garage where he ‘fixed things’.

Schooling was at the hands of the Dominicans in Navan Road where her love of art was fostered. When she then came to consider what to study at college, Erica opted to take three subjects – art history, archaeology and Russian. The language gave her a job opportunity on graduating – in Moscow.

In the sometimes chaotic Russia of Boris Yeltsin, there was an opening in the office of a telecom firm. She claimed no technical know-how but being able to speak both English and Russian sufficed. So what did she get up to in Moscow?

‘I had a fantastic time. I partied!’ Again she chuckles before adding some dubious advice: ‘Don’t mix vodka – drink it straight.’ The local custom of knocking back endless rounds of formal toasts is recalled with further laughter. Less funny were the freezing winters in the city.

Before Putin took over, after her years on the banks of the Moskva, Erica was back in Ireland, a self-confessed home bird.

It was time to use her archaeology qualification, exploring the foundations of Dublin. As the Celtic Tiger gathered pace, archaeologists were in demand, called in to take notes on the past where the future was taking shape in the form of roads or office blocks or gas pipelines.

As a young woman she gazed in awe at findings which memorably included a well preserved pregnant woman with full-term child, for instance. She might have continued digging but again it was the winters which dragged and she looked for something cosier.

She took a place at Peter Ustinov College in Durham University enrolled on a course in the conservation of historic objects. Two years of postgraduate study led naturally on to a spell with the National Trust in the UK, though only briefly.

Her father rang to alert her to a vacancy coming up at the National Museum of Ireland who had advertised a conservator post. Ideally qualified, Erica secured the job and along with it all the benefits of a permanent, pensionable position. Yet she lasted a mere year as a civil servant.

To this day, she still finds it difficult to say exactly why she felt it best to move on. The artifacts she dealt with were beautiful. The exhibitions she helped to curate were wonderful. There was no winter chill to worry about. The museum’s collections of glass, ceramics and metalware were endlessly exciting. Still she was not at home there.

Perhaps the whole experience was ‘not archaeological enough’ – it sounds vague, but that is the best explanation she can offer. She left the security of public service for private practice in the laboratory of archaeologist Margaret Goan, based in Dun Laoghaire. The work involved not only preserving Iron Age timber or leather or baskets but also processing skeletons.

If this sounds grisly to the layperson, it was a treasure trove to a hard-working professional – ‘fabulous stuff’ as she puts it. In 2005, she branched out on her own to offer conservation advice to museums. Then she met ‘a man from the southside’ – RTE journalist Seán Ó Méalóid - and the couple set up home in Bray eight years ago.

‘I love Bray – it has a real artistic soul, with a buzz and an energy to it,’ says Erica. Around the time that they moved in, her own artistic soul began to surface as she itched to be creative off her own bat.

Yet another tack in her zig-zag career came about as she dwelt on the reality that all those artifacts from the past were made by others.

Marvellous though they were, they had nothing of Erica Devine in them and she wanted to make her mark. She found that she had some time between contracts to experiment, recalling the spirit of the family garage when she was a girl.

However, rather than fixing things as her father had done, she began making things - but doing it her own way. She grandly calls the process she has developed ‘Botanical Casting’, a process inspired by a picture she saw somewhere on line. The image of a plant came with no words, no manual, no instructions, leaving her to devise her own method.

The challenge with each botanical casting is to make a perfectly correct replica of the plant, or some part of the plant, in plaster.

Long after the model for the work of art has disappeared into the compost heap, the casting remains as a permanent record, pristine and beautiful. Erica was always pottering away, painting watercolours as a hobby or enjoying the sort of domestic crafts her grandmother might have dabbled in.

‘But this grabbed me. Botanical casting is an obsession – it’s addictive.’

It is also very messy and very dirty. She needs potter’s clay on which to take impressions of the plant material she wishes to immortalise: she is a whizz with her rolling pin. The impressions then act as moulds to take the fine white plaster in which the final work is executed.

One of the initial specimens to be subjected to this technique was a purple tipped echium from the garden: ‘The first one was a wow moment - I got it bang on.’

The obsession soon became too messy for home and she now practises her art amidst the jumble of an old barn. The place is draughty and dusty, not to mention freezing in winter, but in her new guise as a ground-breaking artist she does not appear to mind the cold.

She does not paint her plasterwork: ‘I love the plants – they are fascinating. And in my pieces, I can see the form of the plants, not distracted by colour.’

The same casting method may also be used to immortalise pigeon feathers or insects, by the way. Her fascination with the end result is shared by customers scattered across the globe, some as far away as Japan. Your reporter called to the workshop as pieces were being made ready for shipment to Paris and New York. She insists that there is not a living in it but then admits that it has become a business.

‘You reach a tipping point where you suddenly become known,’ she ponders. ‘Interior designers visit my website. They are looking for looking for something bespoke and each piece of mine is a one-off.’

Though the Devine word has been conquering the wider world, she has still found time to contribute to the ‘Winter Gathering’ group exhibition currently running at the Louise Cherry gallery in Wicklow. And she is not secretive about botanical casting, keen to share her technique with pupils via the internet.

‘I have found the thing that I want to do,’ she is adamant. ‘I have found a developing art and that has been rewarding, with a lot of new frontiers.’ See for yourself at www.ericadevine.com.

