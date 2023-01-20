Wicklow artist Claire Buckley exhibits at Bray’s Signal Arts Centre

Artist Claire Buckley with husband Denis and son Morgan in front of her pieces, Shadow and Light, and Crown Shyness.

Artist Claire Buckley with two of her pieces in the Looking Up series.

Wicklow artist Claire Buckley's ‘As Above so Below’ exhibition at the Signal Arts Centre has proven to be popular.

On display were drawings, all black and white, of trees grouped in three different series. The bigger drawings were striking. Drawn in charcoal, Claire said: "They represent my links to my past in France."

Claire found the experience of her latest exhibit fulfilling, saying: "The reaction was amazing as people really connected with what I was saying about the trees. People were really moved by the connection between the physical and the spiritual, between themselves and the trees."

Claire's website features works and commissions made using many mediums. Unlike many artists she doesn't have a favourite saying: "My medium of choice changes as I go along with my moods. I was painting oils of the hills of Wicklow where I live, but then when I started drawing trees the colour didn't work so well.

"I started then in charcoal and loved it. I love the black and white. But now as this collection has finished I am now introducing coloured ink to the theme. People love this also, so I am always changing."

Some exhibitors like to sit back and observe others interact with their work, but not Claire: "I like to talk with people to get their reaction to my work. I love to listen to their reaction and see what they like straight away. I'm a talker."

Claire is very appreciative of the Signal Arts Centre in Bray, saying: "I had a vision of what I wanted for this project. When I contacted Signal and I told them about my project and they accepted it - it was fantastic.

"Because for an artist to know they have a date to work to, well it is such a great thing. They did a great job, especially in the way they hung my work, and plus, it is just a beautiful space."

Claire who lives in Moneystown, near Roundwood, said: "Next, I'm going to exhibit in Wicklow Library, who has a wonderful space. It will still be trees, but with the introduction of colour and light."