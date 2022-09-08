Where were you the day Garth Brooks played Bray?

The Yukon, Texas born country legend Garth Brooks is used to playing large venues, but few have experienced the man singing to a crowd of less than one hundred, in Bray.

In 1997 Garth’s tour bus pulled up at 9 Prince of Wales Terrace, Bray, the home of East Coast Radio at the time. The country legend was there to do a live radio broadcast on the American radio station Voice of America (VoA). The US-owned international radio broadcaster had teamed up with Wicklow’s East Coast Radio to access its studios and broadcast up link facilities in order to broadcast a series of special shows to the States.

East Coast’s main studio was used for the week-long series of musical specials. Acts who travelled to Bray to take part in the VoA shows included artists like Donovan, the Corrs and Paddy Maloney. A Garth Brooks special was planned as the highlight show.

Sean Ashmore, CEO of East Coast Radio at the time, was responsible for setting up what was initially going to be a simple direct broadcast link to the huge American radio station.

Sean recalls: “Our own Bill McLoughlin was a key man in the event. Bill presented our popular country show at the time and through his contacts enabled a hook up with Voice of Americas’ star presenter Judy Massa. She travelled to Ireland, along with two colleagues, to present the series of special shows to coincide with Garth Brooks Irish tour. The shows were broadcast from Bray between 8p.m.-9p.m. for the week to fit US broadcast timings.”

Sean, quick to spot an opportunity, suggested the show be broadcast to East Coast’s listeners as a simulcast, with Bill McLoughlin as a co-presenter, and VoA agreed.

East Coast Radio crowd enjoy Garth Brooks performance in Bray, 1997. Photo: RTÉ News / Facebook

East Coast Radio crowd enjoy Garth Brooks performance in Bray, 1997. Photo: RTÉ News

Sean said: “The Garth Brooks special was always going to be the big show. We knew the word would spread as were promoting our live special but were encouraging people to tune in, not call down, so most people you can see are listeners. Most of the people you can see in the RTE news report are friends and locals. We roped two or three in to help with security. We knew getting Garth off and back on the bus would be a bit of a crowd control task.”

Garth Brooks did the radio special that beamed across American and Wicklow. His impromptu performance was genuinely spontaneous. Sean: “I saw a step ladder appear at the bus out of nowhere, and then up he went and was passed a guitar.”

The rest is history. The crowd was treated to a few tunes, and sung along so loudly to “Friends in Low Places” that you can hear it in the RTE news report.

Audrey Doyle had a great vantage point to observe the performance unfold. She was in Bray as a result of her cousin Sharon Stanley suggesting there was a chance of seeing Garth Brooks in the flesh.

Audrey Doyle's vantage point watching Garth Brooks. Photo: RTÉ News / Facebook

Audrey Doyle's vantage point watching Garth Brooks. Photo: RTÉ News

The two made their way to Bray in hope more than expectation. Audrey can be seen in the RTE film report looking on from an upstairs window.

She said: “I thought I’d died and gone to heaven. The atmosphere was great.”

She added: “I was a fan back then. It was a bit of fun. I went to the concert.”

Musical tastes can change over time. So if it happened again and Garth popped up on a bus in front of her and sang, would she be described as an adoring fan or an innocent bystander?

Audrey said: “I’m not going to see him this time. Looking back, it’s a bit of a blur really, but it was fun.”

When Garth finally said his goodbyes, the crowd still wanted more. The bus slowly drove off passed the Carlisle Grounds and the madness subsided. Sean Ashmore raises a smile remembering when Wicklow’s favourite radio station was the envy of every station in the country, if not the world at the time.