What’s going on for Bike Week 2022 around county Wicklow

Bike Week is an annual celebration and promotion of everything that is great about bikes and cycling. This year, Bike Week runs from Saturday, May 14 to Sunday, May 22.
All events must be pre-booked through the Wicklow LSP Eventbrite page.
Saturday, May 14
10a.m. Social Cycle – The Sports Room, Wicklow Town
Learn to Cycle – Baltinglass
Sunday, May 15
12p.m. Family Cycle – Russbourgh
Monday, May 16
7p.m. Cycle to Zen – The Avon, Blessington
Tuesday, May 17
10a.m. Cycle to zen – The Avon, Blessington
10a.m. Cycle to zen – Bandstand, Bray Seafront
6:15p.m. Beginners Bike Maintenance Workshop – The Sports Room, Wicklow Town
5p.m. Bike Maintenance Workshop – Meridan Shopping Centre Greystones
7p.m. Beginners Bike Maintenance Workshop – The Avon, Blessington
Wednesday, May 18
10a.m. Cycle to zen – Burnaby Park, Greystones
6p.m.-8p.m. MTN Bike Taster Session – Carrick MTN, Glenealy
5p.m.-7p.m. Fatbike Adventure rentals – Belmont, Bray
7p.m. Trike to track – The Avon, Blessington
7p.m. Cycle to zen – The Avon, Blessington
Thursday, May 19
7p.m. Cycle to Zen – Bandstand, Bray Seafront
7p.m. Intermediate/Advanced Bike Maintenance Workshop – The Avon, Blessington
6:15p.m. Beginner Bike Maintenance Workshop – The Sports Room, Wicklow Town
5p.m.-7p.m. Fatbike Adventure rentals – Belmont, Bray
Friday, May 20
10a.m. Cycle to Zen – The Avon, Blessington
7p.m. Cycle to Zen – Burnaby Park, Greystones
5p.m.-7p.m. Fatbike Adventure Rentals – Belmont, Greystones
Saturday, May 21
10a.m. Social Cycle – The Sport Room, Wicklow Town
Sunday, May 22
Midday Family Cycle – Russbourgh along the Blessington Greenway
Further Details About The Events:
Intermediate MTN Biking Natural Trail Taster
A two hour taster session for people who are confident on trail centre reds and blacks and are relatively new to natural trails. Participants will need a mountain bike in perfect working order with disk brakes.
Cycle to Zen, The Avon, Blessington
Cycle the Blessington Greenway and wind down with yoga. Starting and finishing at The Avon, there will be refreshments to finish. This event is adults only. Please contact wicklowlsp@wicklowcoco.ie if you require a bike and helmet. Otherwise we assume participants have a mountain/hybrid bike and helmet to use on the Greenway.
Cycle to Zen Bray and Greystones
Cycle to a yoga class in Burnaby Park, Greystones/Bandstand, Bray Seafront. Bring your own mat, water bottle and small blanket (optional). This event is for adults only.
Social Cycle
Come for a leisurely cycle with us from The Sports Room Wicklow Town to Killoughter via The Murrough. You will need to bring your own bike (mountain bike or hybrid bike) & helmet. This event is for ages 10+. Kids need to be accompanied by an adult. Tea, coffee and a pastry at The Firehouse Cafe after.
FatBike Adventures Rentals at Belmont, Greystones
Experience the trails at Belmont. Free FatBike rentals for 1.5 hours from 5p.m. – 7p.m. Balance bikes for kids. Children under the age of 16 will need to be accompanied by an adult also on a bike.
Bike Maintenance Workshops
How to keep your bike in good working order, learn how to change tubes and tyres. How to tune the gears on your bike, how to make adjustments to make your brakes work and feel right. Free puncture repair kit & tyre lever.