What’s going on for Bike Week 2022 around county Wicklow

Many will be hitting Wicklow's trails and greenways for Bike Week 2022.

Bike Week is an annual celebration and promotion of everything that is great about bikes and cycling. This year, Bike Week runs from Saturday, May 14 to Sunday, May 22.

All events must be pre-booked through the Wicklow LSP Eventbrite page.

Saturday, May 14

10a.m. Social Cycle – The Sports Room, Wicklow Town

Learn to Cycle – Baltinglass

Sunday, May 15

12p.m. Family Cycle – Russbourgh

Monday, May 16

7p.m. Cycle to Zen – The Avon, Blessington

Tuesday, May 17

10a.m. Cycle to zen – The Avon, Blessington

10a.m. Cycle to zen – Bandstand, Bray Seafront

6:15p.m. Beginners Bike Maintenance Workshop – The Sports Room, Wicklow Town

5p.m. Bike Maintenance Workshop – Meridan Shopping Centre Greystones

7p.m. Beginners Bike Maintenance Workshop – The Avon, Blessington

Wednesday, May 18

10a.m. Cycle to zen – Burnaby Park, Greystones

6p.m.-8p.m. MTN Bike Taster Session – Carrick MTN, Glenealy

5p.m.-7p.m. Fatbike Adventure rentals – Belmont, Bray

7p.m. Trike to track – The Avon, Blessington

7p.m. Cycle to zen – The Avon, Blessington

Thursday, May 19

7p.m. Cycle to Zen – Bandstand, Bray Seafront

7p.m. Intermediate/Advanced Bike Maintenance Workshop – The Avon, Blessington

6:15p.m. Beginner Bike Maintenance Workshop – The Sports Room, Wicklow Town

5p.m.-7p.m. Fatbike Adventure rentals – Belmont, Bray

Friday, May 20

10a.m. Cycle to Zen – The Avon, Blessington

7p.m. Cycle to Zen – Burnaby Park, Greystones

5p.m.-7p.m. Fatbike Adventure Rentals – Belmont, Greystones

Saturday, May 21

10a.m. Social Cycle – The Sport Room, Wicklow Town

Sunday, May 22

Midday Family Cycle – Russbourgh along the Blessington Greenway

Further Details About The Events:

Intermediate MTN Biking Natural Trail Taster

A two hour taster session for people who are confident on trail centre reds and blacks and are relatively new to natural trails. Participants will need a mountain bike in perfect working order with disk brakes.

Cycle to Zen, The Avon, Blessington

Cycle the Blessington Greenway and wind down with yoga. Starting and finishing at The Avon, there will be refreshments to finish. This event is adults only. Please contact wicklowlsp@wicklowcoco.ie if you require a bike and helmet. Otherwise we assume participants have a mountain/hybrid bike and helmet to use on the Greenway.

Cycle to Zen Bray and Greystones

Cycle to a yoga class in Burnaby Park, Greystones/Bandstand, Bray Seafront. Bring your own mat, water bottle and small blanket (optional). This event is for adults only.

Social Cycle

Come for a leisurely cycle with us from The Sports Room Wicklow Town to Killoughter via The Murrough. You will need to bring your own bike (mountain bike or hybrid bike) & helmet. This event is for ages 10+. Kids need to be accompanied by an adult. Tea, coffee and a pastry at The Firehouse Cafe after.

FatBike Adventures Rentals at Belmont, Greystones

Experience the trails at Belmont. Free FatBike rentals for 1.5 hours from 5p.m. – 7p.m. Balance bikes for kids. Children under the age of 16 will need to be accompanied by an adult also on a bike.

Bike Maintenance Workshops

How to keep your bike in good working order, learn how to change tubes and tyres. How to tune the gears on your bike, how to make adjustments to make your brakes work and feel right. Free puncture repair kit & tyre lever.