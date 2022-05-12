Wicklow

Whale to host afternoon of music with rising stars

Kim Hayden and her students who will take part in a showcase at the Whale Theatre.

Kim Hayden and her students who will take part in a showcase at the Whale Theatre.

Eimear Dodd

Singer -songwriter Kim Hayden and her rising star students will take to the stage of the Whale Theatre.

A finalist in RTE'S ‘The Voice of Ireland’, Kim started her Online Singing School back in 2020 in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the past two years, Kim has been coaching and mentoring her Rising star students. Finally with shows back to normal, they are ready to take to the stage and perform in front of a real live audience at the Greystones venue

Kim describes all her students as ''extremely hardworking, driven and super talented, which is exactly what the music industry expects, I am super excited to see them shine bright on 'The Whale Theatre Stage''.

The matinee performance will be a showcase of talent by the young performers.

Kim will also be performing during the afternoon under her new joint venture 'Dream A Lot' with partner Composer/Producer Gus Crawford Collins performing some of their works for Film and TV.

The sold out show takes place on Sunday, May 29 at 2 p.m.

For more information, visit whaletheatre.ie.

