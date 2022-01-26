Whale Theatre unveils jazz and classical shows

THE Whale Theatre will host a series of jazz and classical shows as part of its spring programme, featuring performances from local and international artists.

On Sunday, March 20, ‘Journey Through the Senses’ sees local pianist Dr Svetlana Rudenko collaborating with San Diego based professional ballet dancer Zoe Marinello-Kohn and US lighting engineer Sterling Baldwin in an exploration of synesthesia through live music, ballet and lighting design at the Greystones venue.

Described by neuroscientists Ramachandran and Hubbard as a “window into perception, thought and language”, the study of synesthesia helps us to understand how our senses interact, influencing our perception and emotions.

Featuring celebrated Wicklow-based Canadian soprano Catherine Redding, the Whale Theatre will host a very special performance of John Tavener’s beautiful song cycle ‘To a Child Dancing in the Wind’ on Sunday, April 10.

Performing the instrumental accompaniment will be Trio Táin, which consists of Wicklow-based harpist Aisling Ennis, flautist Vourneen Ryan and violist Robin Panter. In a rare departure from his prolific output of liturgical and choral works, Tavener’s song cycle sets a number of poems by W.B. Yeats, with instrumentation for flute, viola and harp.

The programme on the night will also include additional works from Debussy and Fauré.

Meanwhile, Greystones native and acclaimed soprano Jade Phoenix will return to her hometown for an intimate recital on Saturday, May 14. Performing beloved opera classics from composers including Puccini, Mozart and Strauss alongside a selection of Irish songs, this is set to be an ideal introductory concert for anyone wanting to dip their toes into the world of opera.

Having performed at the Whale Theatre last October as part of the stellar Ari Hoenig Trio, UK-based guitarist and composer Tom Ollendorf also makes a welcome return to Greystones on Friday, May 20 with his own trio. His debut album ‘A Song For You’ is described as a mix of gracefully grooving songlike themes, warmly conversational improvising, baroque-like unaccompanied etudes, and headlong fast-bop swing.

The full spring programme at the Whale Theatre includes a mix of music, comedy, family shows and performances that are sure to appeal to all tastes.

For more details, or to make a booking, visit the Whale Theatre’s website at whaletheatre.ie.