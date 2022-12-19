Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.4°C Dublin

West Wicklow voices premiere new song celebrating return to stage after three-year absence

Michelle and Leah Manley. Expand
West Wicklow Voices with their conductor, Conor O' Reilly ( front centre ) Expand
The conductor of the West Wicklo Voices, Conor O' Reilly with special guest, Máev Ní Mhaolchatha. Carols by Candlelight in St. Mary's Church, Stratford on Slaney in aid of the local Community Cafe and Shop. Photos Joe Byrne Expand
Kay Kavanagh, Liz Daly and Laura Doyle. Expand
Nuala Mc Donald, Pauleen Flynn and Eilish Mc Donald. Carols by Candlelight in St. Mary's Church, Stratford on Slaney in aid of the local Community Cafe and Shop. Photos Joe Byrne Expand
Laura Kelly and Sinead Mc Donald. Expand
Ina and Michelle O' Keeffe. Expand

Close

Michelle and Leah Manley.

Michelle and Leah Manley.

West Wicklow Voices with their conductor, Conor O' Reilly ( front centre )

West Wicklow Voices with their conductor, Conor O' Reilly ( front centre )

The conductor of the West Wicklo Voices, Conor O' Reilly with special guest, Máev Ní Mhaolchatha. Carols by Candlelight in St. Mary's Church, Stratford on Slaney in aid of the local Community Cafe and Shop. Photos Joe Byrne

The conductor of the West Wicklo Voices, Conor O' Reilly with special guest, Máev Ní Mhaolchatha. Carols by Candlelight in St. Mary's Church, Stratford on Slaney in aid of the local Community Cafe and Shop. Photos Joe Byrne

Kay Kavanagh, Liz Daly and Laura Doyle.

Kay Kavanagh, Liz Daly and Laura Doyle.

Nuala Mc Donald, Pauleen Flynn and Eilish Mc Donald. Carols by Candlelight in St. Mary's Church, Stratford on Slaney in aid of the local Community Cafe and Shop. Photos Joe Byrne

Nuala Mc Donald, Pauleen Flynn and Eilish Mc Donald. Carols by Candlelight in St. Mary's Church, Stratford on Slaney in aid of the local Community Cafe and Shop. Photos Joe Byrne

Laura Kelly and Sinead Mc Donald.

Laura Kelly and Sinead Mc Donald.

Ina and Michelle O' Keeffe.

Ina and Michelle O' Keeffe.

/

Michelle and Leah Manley.

wicklowpeople

Myles Buchanan

WEST Wicklow Voices were joined by two special guests for their Christmas concert held in St Mary’s Church in Stratford on Slaney.

The choir were in fine singing form and were delighted to hold their first concert in front of a live audience in three years.

The programme featured a mix of traditional Irish and English carols mixed with European, providing the packed audience with a flavour of the traditions and culture of Christmas. The church is renowned for its excellent acoustic and was decked out in festive greenery and candles, which only added to the whole festive atmosphere.

West Wicklow Voices were also pleased to share the stage with special guest Méav, who is an Irish soprano who was one of the original soloists in the musical ensemble, Celtic Woman. The other special guest, tenor Ciarán Kelly, also tantalised the crowd with his considerable talents.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

The night also featured the premiere of ‘Christmas Night’ which was specially written to celebrate West Wicklow Voices making a return to the stage to perform live in front of an audience.

The event is in aid of Stratford Community Shop and Café.

Privacy