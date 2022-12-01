West Wicklow school Coláiste Eoin puts on lip-sync show

Students from Colaiste Eoin, Hacketstown take to the stage for Lip Sync 2022.

Coláiste Eoin in Hacketstown was the place to be on the last weekend in November as the secondary school held its much anticipated ‘Lip-Sync’ show.

There was something for everyone in the rousing performances of the students and teachers, with both the acting and dancing executed superb throughout.

Students showcased their talents and excelled as they performed to delighted audiences over the weekend, and again in an extra show on Monday evening to delighted audiences.

This was the school’s first lip-sync show after the pandemic and it sold out immediately. It was a fantastic occasion for the more than 300 students who were bright and enthusiastic throughout the three-night run.

A spokesperson for Coláiste Eoin Hacketstown said: “The lip-sync show is the brainchild of teacher Liz Farrell and is central to the whole school well-being program we promote at the school.

“The show aimed at highlighting the dedication, commitment, and achievement of all our students and teachers.

“All students had the opportunity to display their wide range of individual abilities, creativity, and dramatic skills. The show embraced the school ethos of building healthy relationships through respectful collaboration.

“Well done to Ms O’Meara, Caoimhe and Deirdre. Surely we can say, without any hesitation, that this was ‘the greatest show’. We’re looking forward to next year already.