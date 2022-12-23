West Wicklow pub appears to have been Santa’s last visit to Wicklow children before North Pole

SANTA Claus came bearing gifts as he visited Cullen’s Lakeview Lounge in Ballyknockan, which overlooks the Blessington Lakes.

Santa Claus was delivered to Cullen’s Lakeview Lounge in a brightly lit tractor, before meeting with local boys and girls who had been eagerly awaiting his arrival.

Liz Cullen said: “There was plenty of excitement around the place and a real buzz as the kids waited for Santa to arrive. I have to thank Pat Fitz, who provided the tractor and drove Santa to Cullen’s.

"There were plenty of children waiting to grant Santa and he listened intently to what presents each child was hoping for this Christmas day, and then presented each kid with a selection box. A great time was had by all involved.”