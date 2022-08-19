West Wicklow families line streets to support truck run for Blessington Rescue Boat

From left: Mark, Ger, Willy, Fergus, Richard and Ian, The Druids Motor Cycle Club helping out at the Truck Run in aid of the Blessington Rescue Boat.

A total of 44 trucks took part in the recent run in aid of Blessington Rescue Boat, departing from Doran’s Pit.

The exact funds raised have yet to be determined but all the money will go toward the running costs of the rescue boat and for new equipment.

The truck run left Doran’s Pit at 6 p.m. last Saturday, ad made its way through Manor Kilbride, Blessington, Naas, Kilcullen and Newbridge, before finishing at Togher Roundabout in Naas.

Allan Auld helped organise the event and was delighted with the end result.

He said: “We had trucks of all shapes and sizes entered and were very happy with the turnout. It was also great to see so many people, including lots of families and children, coming out along the route to encourage the participants. It was great for everyone to be able to get out of their trucks and meet up with one another again after Covid. We held the event last year but there was only so much we could do with the Covid restrictions in place at the time.

“I want to thank all the truck drivers who took part and all the helpers and organisers on the day. Thanks are also passed onto to the escort vehicles involved, including the bikers who helped to make sure everything was safe. We would also like to thank the other road users on the day for their patience. Now we are hoping to go full out for next year’s event and will be encouraging even more kids to get involved.”