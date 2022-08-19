Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.1°C Dublin

West Wicklow families line streets to support truck run for Blessington Rescue Boat

Emma Mooney with Dara, Sarah and Joe Mooney. Expand
From left: Allan Auld with Aidan Keogh, Seamus McGann, Ray Clarke, Darragh Shannon, Willy Ryall and Allan D. Auld. Expand
From left: Mark, Ger, Willy, Fergus, Richard and Ian, The Druids Motor Cycle Club helping out at the Truck Run in aid of the Blessington Rescue Boat. Expand
Quim Buira Pujol, Marti Buira Pufol and Teddy Murphy Cruise. Expand
From left: Allan Auld with Jenny Nolan, Amy Auld, Brigid Auld, Megan Nolan, Mairead Murphy, Hazel Boylan and Allan D. Auld. Expand
David Boylan, John Deveney and Isabelle Deveney Expand
Joseph, Finn and Kieran O'Neill Expand
Ella Wright Expand
Ella, Adam and Sarah Clarke Expand

Close

Emma Mooney with Dara, Sarah and Joe Mooney.

Emma Mooney with Dara, Sarah and Joe Mooney.

From left: Allan Auld with Aidan Keogh, Seamus McGann, Ray Clarke, Darragh Shannon, Willy Ryall and Allan D. Auld.

From left: Allan Auld with Aidan Keogh, Seamus McGann, Ray Clarke, Darragh Shannon, Willy Ryall and Allan D. Auld.

From left: Mark, Ger, Willy, Fergus, Richard and Ian, The Druids Motor Cycle Club helping out at the Truck Run in aid of the Blessington Rescue Boat.

From left: Mark, Ger, Willy, Fergus, Richard and Ian, The Druids Motor Cycle Club helping out at the Truck Run in aid of the Blessington Rescue Boat.

Quim Buira Pujol, Marti Buira Pufol and Teddy Murphy Cruise.

Quim Buira Pujol, Marti Buira Pufol and Teddy Murphy Cruise.

From left: Allan Auld with Jenny Nolan, Amy Auld, Brigid Auld, Megan Nolan, Mairead Murphy, Hazel Boylan and Allan D. Auld.

From left: Allan Auld with Jenny Nolan, Amy Auld, Brigid Auld, Megan Nolan, Mairead Murphy, Hazel Boylan and Allan D. Auld.

David Boylan, John Deveney and Isabelle Deveney

David Boylan, John Deveney and Isabelle Deveney

Joseph, Finn and Kieran O'Neill

Joseph, Finn and Kieran O'Neill

Ella Wright

Ella Wright

Ella, Adam and Sarah Clarke

Ella, Adam and Sarah Clarke

/

Emma Mooney with Dara, Sarah and Joe Mooney.

wicklowpeople

Myles Buchanan

A total of 44 trucks took part in the recent run in aid of Blessington Rescue Boat, departing from Doran’s Pit.

The exact funds raised have yet to be determined but all the money will go toward the running costs of the rescue boat and for new equipment.

The truck run left Doran’s Pit at 6 p.m. last Saturday, ad made its way through Manor Kilbride, Blessington, Naas, Kilcullen and Newbridge, before finishing at Togher Roundabout in Naas.

Allan Auld helped organise the event and was delighted with the end result.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

He said: “We had trucks of all shapes and sizes entered and were very happy with the turnout. It was also great to see so many people, including lots of families and children, coming out along the route to encourage the participants. It was great for everyone to be able to get out of their trucks and meet up with one another again after Covid. We held the event last year but there was only so much we could do with the Covid restrictions in place at the time.

“I want to thank all the truck drivers who took part and all the helpers and organisers on the day. Thanks are also passed onto to the escort vehicles involved, including the bikers who helped to make sure everything was safe. We would also like to thank the other road users on the day for their patience. Now we are hoping to go full out for next year’s event and will be encouraging even more kids to get involved.”

Privacy