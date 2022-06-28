Valleymount Theatre Company puts on Shakespeare classic at local hall

VALLEYMOUNT Theatre Company played to a full house at the weekend, with their adaptation of William Shakespeare’s 'Macbeth'.

Members of the theatre company were keen to make a return to the stage and the famous ‘Scottish play’ was their first performance since the Covid outbreak, and the staging of 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' back in 2019.

The cast of 19 delighted everyone with their hilarious version of the Shakespeare classic, especially with the curtain calls to the tunes of 'The Bay City Rollers'.

‘Macbeth’ was directed by Catherine Boyle, while the props and set designer was Mark Wright, while Ged Doyle was responsible for the sound and lighting.

Catherine said: “Thank you to all our sponsors and volunteers and a new neighbour to our area, 13 year old Ukrainian Sofiia Ivanovna and her beautiful artwork for our poster. We look forward to seeing everyone at our next show soon."