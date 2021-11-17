Unique concert at Whale Theatre

Pianist Jack Byrne will celebrate how the video game industry has challenged traditional structures of music in the Whale Theatre on Sunday, November 21.

Game music has opened new doors for musicians to explore and is growing in popularity with concert audiences. The critically-acclaimed pianist and aspiring video game music composer will offer a unique, mind-bending and time-hopping concert experience that gamers and music fans are sure to enjoy.

Combining his love of performance with his love for video games, Jack will perform piano arrangements of popular video game scores while displaying a compilation of clips from games played on Playstation, Nintendo, Xbox and beyond. Piano works featured in this one-hour, one-off special will include music from both the ‘Final Fantasy’ and the ‘Kingdom Hearts’ video game franchises, plus ‘The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time’.

The show starts at 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 21 at the Whale Theatre in Greystones. Tickets cost €10 and are available from whaletheatre.ie. Alternatively, contact the Whale Theatre booking office on 01 201 0550.