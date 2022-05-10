Ukrainians thank Arklow for hospitality with ‘uplifting’ Tidy Towns clean up day

Arklow Tidy Towns was joined by the Arklow Ukrainian community last Saturday to help clean the harbour and South Beach.

The clean up started at 10.30 a.m. and involved picking up litter, sweeping the harbour area, and organising the presentation of the town.

Sandra Duffy, Tidy Towns volunteer and project coordinator, said: “We had such a fantastic day last Saturday.

“Over 50 Ukrainians joined with us to do our Saturday clean up. This time we were working on the harbour and South Beach. Our own volunteer crew split up and worked with groups of Ukrainians to show them the challenges we face.

“We also learned that many were staying in out of town houses and were delighted to explore Arklow, the children loved the harbour and the beach, it gave us a sense of pride in our town.”

“Some people enjoyed it so much they want to volunteer with us every Saturday.”

The Ukrainians joined the cause as a way to say thank you to the Arklow Community for their kindness.

“But it was also our way of extending a cead mile failte,” added Sandra. “Some local people came down to lend support and welcome the Ukrainians to Arklow. Everyone worked brilliantly together and the end result was beautiful landscape and lots of litter removed from the area. The harbour looks amazing. It was an uplifting experience for everyone involved.”