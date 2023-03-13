Ukrainian artist embraced by Wicklow launches exhibit about puzzles of being a refugee

A Ukrainian artist living in Blessington is set to try to explain how it feels to be trying to put your life back together after war in her first exhibition since fleeing the war to come to Ireland.

A native of Lviv in western Ukraine, Olga Melnykova left her adopted home in the capital of Kyiv in February 2022 and has been rebuilding her life since then. The artist’s new solo show ‘Puzzles Of Life’ is set to run from March 23-30 at The Dean Art Studios in Dublin.

The show mixes several techniques in a bid to represent every refugee’s struggle as they try to find a new place in the world.

Olga explained: “Puzzles of Life represents every Ukrainian, every person fleeing the war or refugee, whose lives are broken and who are still trying to put all their life puzzles back together, or better yet, create something new

“I want to show that even in new circumstances the life can be full of colours, new perspectives and interesting opportunities, as long as you stay strong and motivated.”

She added: “The event is a tribute to thousands of Ukrainians who are currently residing in Ireland trying to build their lives from scratch and to all people, who had to flee the war hoping for a better future for their children.”

Olga is popular contemporary artist, having had her solo exhibitions in Kyiv, Ukraine, participating in charity projects and creative collaborations. Her works are represented in private collections in France, Italy, Monaco and USA.

The exhibition in Dublin is supported by SCOOP Foundation and Association of Ukrainians in Ireland (AURI) and proudly supported by the Dean Art Studios.

You can find out more about Olga’s are on Instagram via her handle @art_studio_platon.