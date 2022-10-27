Two Wicklow venues included on best vegan-friendly wedding list

TWO west Wicklow establishments are included on a list of Ireland’s top vegan friendly wedding venues compiled by the Irish wedding venue website SaveMyDay.ie to help plant-based to-be-weds plan their special days.

Included in the top vegan-friendly list are Donard’s The Wicklow Escape and Dunlavin’s Rathsallagh House. The Wicklow Escape and their seasonal plant-based menus are designed for guests who prefer meat, dairy, and gluten free. Their local network of growers and farmers is within a few minutes from their door, including organic fruit and vegetables for their vegan menus.

Rathsallagh Country House is a 17th century country house set on 500 acres. Their vegan wedding canapés include vegan arancini, caprese bruschetta, roasted vegetable pâté, hummus and vegetables, and cep porcini custard tartlets.

Shell Holden, Co-Owner of SaveMyDay.ie, comments: “Many couples are choosing delicious, versatile and flavourful vegan fare for their wedding celebrations, be it fully plant-based menus or more meat-free options across their courses. At SaveMyDay.ie, we are delighted to showcase the best of Ireland’s Vegan Friendly Wedding Venues and help veggie-lovers plan their special day.”

