Two more Wicklow families battle it out on Ireland’s Fittest Family

The Fitzsimons family from Wicklow town and coach Anna Geary. They are the first Wicklow family through to this year's quarter finals.

The Greene and Rice families from Wicklow will appear in the final heat of Ireland’s Fittest Family (IFF) this Sunday, on RTÉ One, at 6.30 p.m.

The hugely popular IFF returns this weekend with a new line up of families for coaches Davy Fitzgerald, Anna Geary, Donncha O'Callaghan and Nina Carberry to mentor. As this weekend’s show is the last qualifying heat before the greatly anticipated quarter finals, the pressure is mounting on winless newcomer Nina.

Among this weekend’s contestants are two Wicklow families, the Greenes and the Rices, who will both be hoping to join the already qualified Fitzsimons family from Wicklow Town in the next round. The Greene and Rice families will lock horns with the Caddows from Dublin and the Cooneys from Co Cork, for the final two quarter final places.

Nina Carberry is charged with putting the Greenes through their paces. Their youngest team member, twenty one year-old Zach, is relishing the opportunity. Despite being diagnosed with fibromyalgia in 2018, he still loves to run and keep fit.

Zach’s older brothers, 25 year-old MMA fighter Josh and personal trainer Kurt (27), should prove to be excellent teammates, as will mum Caroline who has run the Dublin City Marathon twice.

The Greene boys are said to be particularly motivated by the passing of their father, who died of a heart attack at the age of 44. They want to win the competition in his honour.

If the Greenes are to win they’ll have to get past IFF veterans the Rice family, who will be coached by Davy Fitzgerald. They have already competed in IFF twice, bowing out in the first round in season one, and reaching the quarter-finals in season 2. Alongside fellow Wicklow family Hurleys, the Rice family were the last from the Garden County to reach the final eight.

Spearheading the Rice’s push for glory is Irish U23 javelin record holder Stephen (28). His brother Jono (31) plays rugby and younger brother Simon (26) loves to run. Their mother Caroline (61) is a Crossfit enthusiast and can’t wait to get stuck in.

To find out how the Greene and Rice families fair, tune in to Ireland's Fittest Family on Sunday, on RTÉ One at 6:30p.m.