Two metre tall cup wows Wicklow crowds

Arklow Library was the place to be earlier this month as a new cultural collective called 4 02 Artivists celebrated their inaugural group exhibition with the unveiling of a giant mosaic cup.

The newly formed group unveiled their pièce de résistance at Arklow Library on December 1, with the giant mosaic cup revealed alongside an art exhibition showcasing 4 02 member’s work.

Speaking on behalf of the collective, 4 02 Artivists chairperson, Cllr Peir Leonard chairperson said she was delighted with the turn out of well over one hundred people to see the launch of the members first group exhibition.

“A big thank you to our sponsors Knockinver Ltd, Arklow Marine Services and O'Toole Shipping Ltd,” Cllr Leonard said. “The group would also like to thank Rachel Tyrell of The Colour Club, who lent us a great space for the duration of the project, and Laura O'Hagan, the mosaic artist who helped us out with the cup.

"Thanks to Eugene Zefir of Ballyraine Cafe, who supplied the mince pies and Kathy Scott and the staff of Arklow Library, as well as Deirdre Burns, who opened the show. Thanks to all the contributors of broken pottery, who are too many to mention. Without you this project could not have happened.

The giant cup will be on display in Ark low L ibrary until the end of December.