TV presenter Emer O’Neill enters race to be Ireland’s Eurovision 2023 entry

TV presenter and PE teacher Emer O’Neill from Bray has entered the race to become Ireland’s Eurovision Song Contest entry for the 2023 competition, taking place in Liverpool, England.

Emer described herself as ‘nervous, anxious and overwhelmingly excited’ as she shared the news on her Instagram account earlier this week and spoke of what it would mean to her were her song chosen.

She also outlined how her song came to be; a moving story about her ‘long struggle with depression and anxiety’.

"Those that know me, know how obsessed I am and always have been with The Eurovision,” she wrote. “There is always a big deal made in my house and it has been a dream of mine to attend a live Eurovision one day, and another far fetched dream to enter and sing a song at the Eurovision. So with the help of the most talented musician and song writer Dan O’Gorman, “Take Me Home” was created.

"It is a song about my mental health journey and to bring awareness to our invisible illness. To help others know that they are not alone and that there is a home for us where we can feel we belong. And that comes from being united, seeking help and loving ourselves for who we are.”

She added: “Dan managed to not only create a melodically stunning piece but his lyrical genius embodies much of my long struggle with depression and anxiety.



“Whether we are successful or not I couldn’t be more happy to have fulfilled one of my dreams and Dan it has been a wonderful journey with you and I hope it doesn’t end here.”

The Irish entry into Eurovision 2023 will be chosen via the Eurosong 2023 contest, set to be broadcast live on RTÉ’s Late Late Show. The closing date for artists to submit songs to be considered for Eurosong is October 28.