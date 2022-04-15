Turning the tables on bullies with Taekwon-do

This is the story of a love affair. Every so often during our conversation, Master Wheatley breaks off to say ‘I love it’.

The tine is mischievous. He speaks as much to himself as to your reporter. And he means what he says – that much is clear.

The ‘it’ of which he talks is taekwon-do, the martial art of self-defence devised in Korea around the middle of the last century.

To some it is a sport, with a strong element of competition. To some it is an energetic means of keeping fit. To some it offers an assurance of being able to look after themselves on mean streets.

To Kenneth Wheatley, formerly of Newtownmountkennedy and currently resident in Saran Wood near Bray, it is the central pillar and dominant love of his life.

He freely admits that this affair, which shows no sign of cooling after more than four decades, has affected his personal life and his working career, not always for the better.

But if the father of two has regrets about such matters, then he appears not to be overly troubled by the negatives.

Taekwon-do, which he teaches at the club in Greystones, has given him much since he first encountered it as a teenager.

It has been an all-consuming pastime. It has brought him a few national medals. It has helped him travel the world. And, thanks to the hard work he puts in, it has bestowed the title Master on him.

At the age of 59, the man who combines taekwon-do with a day job as a heating service engineer is now just a year off being able to put himself forward for consideration as a Grand Master.

The body remains in good enough shape to allow him to contemplate such advancement but this is a discipline which demands more than simple athleticism…

Kenneth was raised in Newtownmountkennedy, one of five offspring in the family of Edith and the late Robert Wheatley.

His father was a dairy farmer with a small holding of just 16 acres to support the cows whose milk he distributed personally to customers around the district.

Newtown is well known as a hotbed of Gaelic games but the allure of football never registered with young Kenneth.

‘It was GAA or nothing,’ he recalls, making it emphatically clear that his taste leaned towards the nothing.

He had a vague feeling that he might like martial arts but his experience extended to just one grainy Bruce Lee film which was screened in the local hall.

For exercise, he had to content himself with helping on the farm, with much of his youth spent out of doors as much as the weather permitted.

So why did he eventually take up taekwon-do? The answer comes straight and unvarnished: ‘I was bullied at school.’

Not at primary school he attended in Delgany but at the Tech in Bray where he studied to Group and Intermediate Cert level.

The way he tells it, the bullying seems almost logical, inevitable, though surely no one should have to submit to such harassment.

The transition from two-teacher Delgany to a campus with ten times the number of students in the bigger town proved fraught.

‘Because I was not from Bray, I was picked on. I did well in my studies but that didn’t protect me going up the road to McCarthy’s bus stop. It didn’t happen every day but I got a good few thumps.’

Dealing with bullies is now part of the programme he coaches at the club in Greystones.

He was not a big strong boy back in the seventies and if someone took a dislike to him or decided to show off with bravado in front of others, then he just had to take their assaults in his stride.

Looking back at the characters who thumped him he observes: ‘There are no brave bullies.’

Their menacing behaviour continued even after Kenneth left school at the age of 15 to enter the world of work.

He sold fruit and vegetables for a short while in Stillorgan Shopping Centre before finding a more settled niche on the staff of AO Smith in August of 1979.

The firm had a well-known factory in Bray where they made electric motors which were fitted into cars and it was a major local employer.

The work presented their new recruit with no great problems but a handful of his colleagues posed difficulties.

‘Some of the people who had given me a hard time in school continued where they had left off,’ he recalls.

Then, four months after joining Smith’s, he responded to a notice advertising an introduction to taekwon-do to be held in a back room at the Delgany Inn.

He and a few pals from Newtownmountkennedy attended the event which turned out to be life changing for Kenneth.

He still vividly remembers instructor Jim Doyle coming out in his white tunic with its black belt to ‘throw a few shapes’.

Then came the big surprise when a second expert emerged into the spotlight to go through a few more drills – his own cousin Robert Wheatley.

‘I didn’t even know that Robert did martial arts,’ confesses Kenneth speaking of his relative from Kilpedder.

The exhibition in the pub function room made a hugely favourable impression and he walked home to Newtown as though treading on air – ‘magic had happened’. The love affair had ignited.

The campaign by Jim and Robert to bring in new members proved so successful that the action soon switched from Delgany to bigger premises in Greystones.

The Kilian Hall on Kimberly Road has provided a good home to taekwon-do ever since and it remains the base of the sport in the town to this day.

Back in early 1980s, the venue was notable for its worn wooden floor, complete with iron nails and knot holes, on which a class of 29 novices began to explore the novel martial art.

They were soon ready to throw their own shapes, taking tests in Arklow as they made their way up through the grades, from white belt on through yellow, green, blue and red.

At least four of them made it all the way to black – Dessie Cardiff, Mick Brolly, the late Adrian O’Brien and Kenneth Wheatley.

‘What grabbed me was being able to do things that other people could not do,’ he says trying to analyse the appeal, ‘and there was a huge social element.’

Taekwon-do with its set piece routines of sparring, breaking, patterns and special techniques (such as high kicks) built up their physical prowess and calluses.

The first grading test they took was staged in Arklow where they met their first Korean master: ‘Ki Ha Rhee – he had hands on him like JCB buckets – an incredibly powerful man.’

Jim Doyle left the club in Greystones to concentrate on matters closer to home in Gorey.

Robert Wheatley (‘a powerhouse’ according to Kenneth) departed for the USA where he runs a successful martial arts academy in Nevada.

So it was left to the four new black belts to take over the running of the operation in the Kilian Hall – and one of the four remains at the helm.

Master Wheatley presides over an organisation which has changed in character since he first became acquainted with taekwon-do.

He did not encounter the sport until he was in his late teens but now he welcomes children as young as three to sessions in Kimberly Road.

And the growth in numbers participating has been stellar over the decades.

His business card proclaims that the club offers twelve ‘age specific’ classes each week, ranging from the tots to the over 50s.

This mass of activity is mirrored in other clubs, so that Ireland consistently ranks among the world’s top five in international competitions.

When the esteemed General Choi established his code in April of 1956 he made it clear from the start that taekwon-do had moral as well as physical dimensions.

With the oath they take, participants are committed to being champions of freedom and justice: it is not all about choke holds and smashing wooden boards.

Those who hold higher grades are expected to assist in the administration and Kenneth has certainly made a full contribution.

He has been to the fore in the national organisation and been a member of the European governing board as well as serving on the Irish martial arts commission which brings nine different sports together.

Mention of the phrase ‘martial arts’ prompted your reporter to ask him about Conor McGregor, the MMA champion, but the Newtown man is slow to be drawn.

Suffice it to say that, though the Dubliner may be a successful athlete, the youngsters who come to the Kilian Hall do not sign up to be Conor McGregors. Too much showbiz.

Kenneth, who signed up originally to ward off bullies has found that the discipline has proven very effective, though maybe not in the way he originally expected.

His adolescent, immature mind looked forward to being able to beat up anyone who hassled him: ‘but I never had to. In fact that defeats the whole purpose.’