Trio of Arklow artists wow locals with ‘first of many’ exhibitions

Three Arklow men took their first tentative steps into Wicklow’s art scene last weeks as Sean Redmond, James Burke and Adam Burke staged their first exhibition at Arklow’s Maritime Museum.

The exhibition, entitled ‘Vessels’, celebrates the history of Arklow, its culture and heritage, through the eyes of three different people. The exhibit includes about 30 pieces of sculpture or painting and is set against a landscape of amalgamated sounds recorded around Arklow.

The launch was a roaring success, with high commendation given to the three budding artists, who are all recent graduates from some of Ireland’s finest artistic institutes. Long term friends Sean and James studied together at Dún Laoghaire Institute of Art, Design and Technology (IADT), where they finished their Bachelor of Arts degrees. Adam, James’ son, trained at the The National College of Art and Design (NCAD), where he also completed his Bachelor of Arts degrees

“We’re a bit of a mix as a group of artists,” James said. “One is a realist, one is a surrealist and I’m a sculptor who does assemblages. My works in this exhibition focuses on found objects, while Sean is inspired more by Arklow’s history and music, whereas Adam is surrealist, so he sees things in a way we don’t see – we compliment each other quite well.”

“The main inspiration for the exhibition is that we feel there’s a lack of Irish heritage, history and culture. We’re trying to get younger people interested in their town. Irish people seem to be losing their heritage slowly but surely, losing who we are as Irish people and where we came from.”

The exhibition is being held in the Maritime Museum in Arklow and will run for two months.