Trailer released for bizarre new film ‘Cocaine Bear’ shot in Wicklow

Weird, whacky and outlandish – just some of the audience reactions to the high-octane trailer for the upcoming black comedy movie ‘Cocaine Bear’, which was filmed in Wicklow

With peculiar imagery, laugh-out-loud plot points, a maniacal rampaging bear and choice language throughout, some viewers have been left utterly bewildered by the sneak peek of the zany comedy

Spearheaded by Actor turned Director Elizabeth Banks, the madcap movie promises to be one of the most bizarre productions ever filmed in Wicklow. Shot in Avoca, Barnislagan Woods and Powercourt, among other locations, the quirky tale has generated a considerable amount of buzz since shooting began back in 2021.

The strange-than-fiction story upon which the movie is based, is centred around a large black bear who died from a cocaine overdose in Kentucky in 1985.

Dubbed 'Pablo Eskobear' by some, the 175-pound bear reportedly ingested a massive quantity of the narcotic after it was dropped out of an airplane piloted by Andrew C. Thornton II, a former convicted drug smuggler.

The quirky story has been brought to life by Ms Banks with the aid of an ensemble cast that includes the recently deceased Ray Liotta (Goodfellas, Field of Dreams, Hannibal) in his final acting role.

Other notable cast member include Kristofer Hivju of Game of Thrones fame (Tormund Giantsbane) and Jesse Tyler (Modern Family).

The movie is slated for release on Friday, February 24 2023. Check out the kooky trailer below.

