Traditional Irish night in Rathdrum raises funds for two charities

A TRADITIONAL Irish night and charitable raffle held in Jacob’s Well, Rathdrum on Saturday night and ended up raising over €7,500 for St Colman’s Hospital and Rathdrum Cancer Support.

Helen Jacob and Siobhan Byrne organised the event, with assistance from Robert Byrne of Centra and Eugene Fitzpatrick, who helped arrange the music on the night.

Brian Walsh took on the role of auctioneer and made sure there were plenty of bids taking place throughout the night.

Helen said: “It was a fabulous night and I would like to thank everyone involved, including those who supported the event and those who helped organise it. Local businesses were so generous with their donations for the raffle and auction. The musicians involved were all local traditional musicians. They invited along other musicians, and it was a great night.”