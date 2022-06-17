Tinahely teacher’s walking month raises more than €34,000 for cancer research

A former teacher at St. Mary’s National School in Coolfancy, Tinahely has recently completed a month-long fundraiser for cancer research. Una Dillion walked her final 5km on Tuesday, May 31 in the company of her past students and colleagues as part of the Yes She CANcer 5km a day in the month of May campaign.

Una, who is living with Metastatic Breast Cancer, has been determined to raise as much awareness and funds to help cancer research charities. Una’s final 5km walk took place in Rathwood and with the support of those she previously taught and worked alongside for six years.

The campaign was targeted to raise €2,000 for cancer research, but due to the impressive feat and relationships that Una has amassed with her peers, the donation amount is now at just under €34,000.

A former workmate of Una attested this ‘anybody in contact with her stays in contact, she is that kind of person,’ she said.

While the goal for the fundraiser has been surpassed, donations are still greatly appreciated and can be sent through Una’s iDonate page.