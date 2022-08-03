Tinahely Show bounces back with bang as more than 20,000 attend

The buzz around Tinahely on Monday was electric as the hugely popular agricultural show returned after a two-year hiatus.

Attendees flocked from far and wide to Fairwood Park, Tinahely, to experience one of Ireland’s largest and oldest agricultural shows. According to the show’s organisers it was “one of the biggest outdoor events in Ireland this year”, with attendances easily breaking the 20,000 mark.

With over 400 stalls and a host of traditional and exciting new events, there were so many sights and sounds to see.

Animals took centre stage at the show, with the judging of local, national and championship livestock competitions drawing particularly big crowds,. The show jumping and pet’s corner events were also hugely popular, with the dog show proving a massive hit with visitors.

Of course, no Tinahely show would be complete without the traditional farming events. Attendees were delighted to see the return of favourites like the tractor pull, geese herding, sheep shearing and sheaf tossing events.

Other popular attractions on the day included the spectacular. Best of Wicklow Exhibition, the fashion show, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFS) food marquee, the junior arts and crafts, the carnival fair, Punch & Judy and a chainsaw art display.

There was live music all day long, with singers Harry Donahue, Olivia Douglas, Michael English and Stuart Mosley providing the soundtrack for the show.

According to the show’s Head of PR and Safety Officer, Joe Hayden, “It was a massive show. We never had one like this before, the atmosphere was simply incredible. Every car park was filled, there were so many people we actually had to open another car park.

“I think there’s a new recognition of rural life, of farming and food. The show always exemplifies that, and that just brought out visitors in in their droves.

“It took 400 volunteers to run the show and I just want to acknowledge the community of Tinahely and the larger community of volunteers. They really pushed the boat out this time and put on a fantastic show.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​