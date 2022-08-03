Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.5°C Dublin

Tinahely Show bounces back with bang as more than 20,000 attend

Conor and Kevin Gillespie. Expand
From left: Kathleen Devlin with Sarah Dunne, Anne Devlin, Tina Greene, Marie Levitstown, Christine Devlin and Maurice Devlin. Expand
Mag Lawlor from Hacketstown with Minnie. Expand
John Healy, Fiona Healy, Carol O' Toole and James Smithers Expand
Denise O' Shea, Lorraine Dunne, Maeve Cahill and Caroline Dunne. Expand
Stephanie Donoghue and Brenda Forrest. Expand
Geraldine Kavanagh, Evelyn Hendy, Sinead Hayes and Hilary Jacob. Expand

Close

Conor and Kevin Gillespie.

Conor and Kevin Gillespie.

From left: Kathleen Devlin with Sarah Dunne, Anne Devlin, Tina Greene, Marie Levitstown, Christine Devlin and Maurice Devlin.

From left: Kathleen Devlin with Sarah Dunne, Anne Devlin, Tina Greene, Marie Levitstown, Christine Devlin and Maurice Devlin.

Mag Lawlor from Hacketstown with Minnie.

Mag Lawlor from Hacketstown with Minnie.

John Healy, Fiona Healy, Carol O' Toole and James Smithers

John Healy, Fiona Healy, Carol O' Toole and James Smithers

Denise O' Shea, Lorraine Dunne, Maeve Cahill and Caroline Dunne.

Denise O' Shea, Lorraine Dunne, Maeve Cahill and Caroline Dunne.

Stephanie Donoghue and Brenda Forrest.

Stephanie Donoghue and Brenda Forrest.

Geraldine Kavanagh, Evelyn Hendy, Sinead Hayes and Hilary Jacob.

Geraldine Kavanagh, Evelyn Hendy, Sinead Hayes and Hilary Jacob.

/

Conor and Kevin Gillespie.

wicklowpeople

Eoin Mac Raghnaill

The buzz around Tinahely on Monday was electric as the hugely popular agricultural show returned after a two-year hiatus.

Attendees flocked from far and wide to Fairwood Park, Tinahely, to experience one of Ireland’s largest and oldest agricultural shows. According to the show’s organisers it was “one of the biggest outdoor events in Ireland this year”, with attendances easily breaking the 20,000 mark.

With over 400 stalls and a host of traditional and exciting new events, there were so many sights and sounds to see.

Animals took centre stage at the show, with the judging of local, national and championship livestock competitions drawing particularly big crowds,. The show jumping and pet’s corner events were also hugely popular, with the dog show proving a massive hit with visitors.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

Of course, no Tinahely show would be complete without the traditional farming events. Attendees were delighted to see the return of favourites like the tractor pull, geese herding, sheep shearing and sheaf tossing events.

Other popular attractions on the day included the spectacular. Best of Wicklow Exhibition, the fashion show, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFS) food marquee, the junior arts and crafts, the carnival fair, Punch & Judy and a chainsaw art display.

There was live music all day long, with singers Harry Donahue, Olivia Douglas, Michael English and Stuart Mosley providing the soundtrack for the show.

According to the show’s Head of PR and Safety Officer, Joe Hayden, “It was a massive show. We never had one like this before, the atmosphere was simply incredible. Every car park was filled, there were so many people we actually had to open another car park.

“I think there’s a new recognition of rural life, of farming and food. The show always exemplifies that, and that just brought out visitors in in their droves.

“It took 400 volunteers to run the show and I just want to acknowledge the community of Tinahely and the larger community of volunteers. They really pushed the boat out this time and put on a fantastic show.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

 

Privacy