Tinahely men help bring ‘The Night Alive’ for Wexford drama group

BUNCLODY Kilmyshall Drama Group are entertaining local audiences with their production of The Night Alive by Conor McPherson, before they hit the road for the festival circuit.

Award-winning Director Kieran Tyrell has been hard at work with the cast and crew on what is shaping up to be a magical production. Having placed second in the RTÉ All Ireland Drama Finals last May, the group is excited to perform on the amateur drama circuit again, and hoping to equal or better last year's result.

Two Tinahely men are very much part of the cast and crew. Kieran Tyrell is the Director of The Night Alive, while Pádraig D’Arcy takes on the role of Doc.

The Night Alive premiered in London in 2013 and won the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Play 2013–14.

The play centres on the mystery of the chance encounter: how our lives suddenly intersect with others, kick starting a chain reaction of surprise events and connections. When Tommy (Fergal Kelly) rescues Aimee (Margaret Farrell) and brings her back to his messy bedsit, she enters the world he shares with his uncle Maurice (Billy Canning) and his friend Doc (Pádraig D’Arcy). The play is very witty and comic with moments of heartbreak. The dramatic tension rises with the arrival of Aimee's boyfriend Kenneth (Garrett Murphy).

The production continues at the Concert Hall in FCI Secondary School today, Wednesday, February 23, and Thursday, February 24, at 8 p.m. nightly. Tickets are sold on the door and no booking is required.