Tinahely Courthouse to show acclaimed swimming documentary

Alan Corcoran's breathtaking documentary 'Unsinkable will be shown at the Tinahely Courthouse Arts Centre on Friday, April 28.

Alan Corcoran's breathtaking documentary &lsquo;Unsinkable will be shown at the Tinahely Courthouse Arts Centre on Friday, April 28.

Alan Corcoran's breathtaking documentary ‘Unsinkable will be shown at the Tinahely Courthouse Arts Centre on Friday, April 28.

Alan Corcoran's breathtaking documentary ‘Unsinkable will be shown at the Tinahely Courthouse Arts Centre on Friday, April 28.

Eoin Mac Raghnaill

The Tinahely Courthouse Arts Centre have announced the screening of multi award winning swimming documentary ‘Unsinkable’ on Friday, April 28.

Directed by Alan Corcoran and Peter Grogan, the fascinating film charts the story of Alan’s unprecedented 500-kilometre sea swim from Antrim to Waterford that raised more than €30,000 for cancer and stroke charities in memory of his late father.

With the stunning backdrop of Northern Ireland and Ireland’s beautiful wild coastline, the story tells the succession of challenges Alan faced during his monumental undertaking.

Exploring a personal journey through grief, the film follows Alan as he attempts to use his swimming project to channel his negative emotions into a meaningful, hopeful, inspiring adventure

Unsinkable will be shown at the Tinahely Courthouse Arts Centre on Friday, April 28, at 8 p.m. Tickets are €7/€6

For further information contact 0402 38529, email pr@courthousearts.ie or barbara@courthousearts.ie or visit www.courthousearts.ie

