Tilly & Winks Magical Adventure comes to Greystones this Christmas

IF you need a refreshing break from Christmas left overs and the unloved sweets at the bottom of the tub why not take the young ones to see a theatre show matinee in Greystones.

Tilly & Winks Magical Adventure is a magical piece of escapism that promises to be a visually beautiful and entertaining performance for children and their grownups.

Dry Rain Theatre Group returns to the Whale Theatre this Christmas, with their latest enchanting tale starring actors: Emma O’Brien (Tilly) & Ciaran Coogan (Winks).

Written and directed by local playwright David O’Brien Tilly & Winks Magical Adventure is set in a world of wacky witchcraft and noisy wizards, all Tilly wants is silence!

Get ready for a brand-new spellbinding adventure about friendship, courage and the importance of finding your inner silence.

When her magic spell goes terribly wrong, Wizards Winks helps her to fix it…but will they succeed?

Follow Tilly and Winks as they set sail across pirate seas, journey deep into shadowy caves and get back to shore in time for the Spellbound Race.

The show features original music by Irish composer Donal Rafferty.

Dry Rain Theatre Company is renowned for its innovative approach to theatre and the Whale has expressed delight at having another Christmas show produced by Dry Rain.

Founder of the Whale Theatre, Ross McParland said: “We are thrilled to welcome Dry Rain Theatre back to the Whale after the success of their 2018 production ‘The Queen who Cancelled Christmas’.

“Dry Rain have always produced engaging, high-quality and thoroughly entertaining theatre for young audiences. We are very excited to see this year’s show, which promises to be uniquely colourful and the perfect show for all the family.”

Tilly & Winks Magical Adventure takes to the stage for 3 days only at Whale Theatre, Theatre Lane, Greystones. The Christmas period is a perfect time to hare a magical theatrical experience with the entire family.

The show runs from Wednesday, December 28 to Friday December 30 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. daily. Tickets are €15 (adult) and €13 (children) available from Whale Theatre on (01) 2010 550 or online from whaletheatre.ie. The show is suitable for ages four-plus.