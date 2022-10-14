Tickets on sale to meet Santa and the ponies at Festina Lente

IT might not yet be Halloween, but already tickets have gone on sale for children to visit Santa and the mini ponies at Bray’s Festina Lente Charity and Equestrian Learning Centre.

Santa is due to arrive on Saturday, December 3 and is looking forward to meeting up with resident miniature Shetland ponies, Siofra, Alanna, Bob and Sean.

He will be welcoming children to meet him and the ponies from 10a.m. to 4p.m. every weekend day up to and including December 17. Tickets for each child visiting cost €20 and all proceeds will go towards funding Festina Lente’s Equine Facilitated Educational Programme (EFEP)

The EFEP Programme is free and is designed to target the areas of social, emotional and behavioural well-being.

Specifically, the programme addresses a young persons’ self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills and responsible decision making with all equestrian activities mapping onto these domains. Festina Lente works with a number of DEIS primary school in the north Wicklow and Dun Laoghaire Rathdown areas providing this service five mornings each week.

Earlier this month, Social Democrats TD for Wicklow, Jennifer Whitmore paid a visit to Festina Lente to see first hand the important role it plays in the community, particularly for those with physical and intellectual challenges.

Currently housed in Bray, Festina Lente has outgrown its current facility and hopes to secure enough fundraising to build a new Centre in Belfield, Kilpedder.

Deputy Whitmore said: “I really enjoyed visiting Festina Lente to see their current facility, hear about their plans and see first hand the amazing work they’ve carried out to date. This includes using horses to create opportunities in learning for those with intellectual and physical challenges. Over 450 people a week use this service and provide further education and learning programmes to an additional 200 people each week.

“They are starting on their new journey towards expanding this venture and have secured a site in Belfield in Kilpedder. They are now commencing their fundraising campaign to fund the development of a National Education Centre to deal with the huge demand for all their programmes.

"This new facility will reduce waiting lists and provide much needed care and training for those who need. It will be a huge county resource drawing people in from across the country.

“I will be supporting Festina Lente’s plans to develop a National Education Centre in Kilpedder and will work with them to assist them to realise their vision.”

To book a place to visit Santa and the ponies this December, whilst also supporting Festina Lente’s work, head to eventbrite.com and search ‘Festina Lente’.