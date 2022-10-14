Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

Three wins for Marlton Equestrian at Dressage National Championships

Marlton Equestrian members Patrick Murphy, Katie Murphy, Niamh Winter, Emma Bank and Emma Barry with Josephine Delahoyde (back row). Expand
Josephine Delahoyde with her horse Cashmere and parents Barbara and Tom Delahoyde. Expand

Close

Marlton Equestrian members Patrick Murphy, Katie Murphy, Niamh Winter, Emma Bank and Emma Barry with Josephine Delahoyde (back row).

Marlton Equestrian members Patrick Murphy, Katie Murphy, Niamh Winter, Emma Bank and Emma Barry with Josephine Delahoyde (back row).

Josephine Delahoyde with her horse Cashmere and parents Barbara and Tom Delahoyde.

Josephine Delahoyde with her horse Cashmere and parents Barbara and Tom Delahoyde.

/

Marlton Equestrian members Patrick Murphy, Katie Murphy, Niamh Winter, Emma Bank and Emma Barry with Josephine Delahoyde (back row).

wicklowpeople

Myles Buchanan

MARLTON Equestrian had plenty of reason to celebrate after landing three national titles at the Dressage National Championships held in Barna Downs, Gorey.

Marlton Equestrian is run by accomplished rider and instructor and is located on the Marlton Road in Wicklow town. She also founded the Marlton Kids Club in 2015, which caters for all ages. Dressage and show jumping lessons are also provided with a view of preparing the children for competitions.

Two of Josephine’s students are now National Champions after competing at the National Championships. Nine-year-old Niamh Winters won the Mini Trailblazers Introductory Dressage competition, while Emma Barry aged 11 won the U12’s Trailblazer Preliminary Dressage competition.

Josephine also achieved first place in the Advanced Dressage National Championships.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

Other young members who also train at Marlton Equestrian received rosettes, so congratulations also to Patrick Murphy, Kate Murphy and Emma Bank.

Privacy