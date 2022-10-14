Three wins for Marlton Equestrian at Dressage National Championships

Josephine Delahoyde with her horse Cashmere and parents Barbara and Tom Delahoyde.

MARLTON Equestrian had plenty of reason to celebrate after landing three national titles at the Dressage National Championships held in Barna Downs, Gorey.

Marlton Equestrian is run by accomplished rider and instructor and is located on the Marlton Road in Wicklow town. She also founded the Marlton Kids Club in 2015, which caters for all ages. Dressage and show jumping lessons are also provided with a view of preparing the children for competitions.

Two of Josephine’s students are now National Champions after competing at the National Championships. Nine-year-old Niamh Winters won the Mini Trailblazers Introductory Dressage competition, while Emma Barry aged 11 won the U12’s Trailblazer Preliminary Dressage competition.

Josephine also achieved first place in the Advanced Dressage National Championships.

Other young members who also train at Marlton Equestrian received rosettes, so congratulations also to Patrick Murphy, Kate Murphy and Emma Bank.