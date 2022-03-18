Thousands turn out for musical Rathdrum parade

UP to 2,000 people decked themselves out in green as they attended the first St Patrick’s Day Parade to take place in Rathdrum in two years.

More than 30 marching groups and floats were involved in the parade, which started at Avon Motors and wound its way through the town.

Mayo man Tony Battle finally got the opportunity to lead the parade as the Grand Marshall, having been first bestowed with the honour in 2020 and 2021, when both parades had to be cancelled due to the Covid restrictions in place at the time.

The Rathdrum St Patrick’s Day Committee also showed their support to the people of Ukraine as their national flag flying proudly at different locations in the town. Albert Webster provided the music and the MC for the occasion was Denis Carter.

Jimmy O’Shaughnessy of the Rathdrum St Patrick’s Day Committee said: “The parade went brilliantly and we had up to 2,000 people on the streets. It was a great day and it was wonderful to be able to hold the parade again after the difficulties we had with Covid over the previous two years.”

The judges for this year’s parade were Katina Koumarianos and Clare Hogan, producer of programmes for East Coast Radio, with nine prizes presented for the best entries. The overall winners were a choir made up of youngsters from the local Indian community, in association with the Rathdrum Parish Choir, who sang a number of wonderful songs, including ‘Glorious St Patrick’.

The Nolan and Fogarty sisters finished second with their Ancient Greece themed entry.