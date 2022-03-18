Thousands line streets for welcome return of Bray St Patrick’s Day parade

Bray came out in force for the welcome return of the annual St Patrick’s Day parade.

The parade route was packed with thousands of spectators who arrived early to find the perfect spot to enjoy a colourful, musical and vibrant celebration of the national day.

Organisers had promised a spectacular return for the parade after a two-year absence and the event did not disappoint. There was a great atmosphere in the town and a party spirit throughout the afternoon at the family-friendly event.

30 groups made up of 1,500 participants took part in the parade, which featured a large multicultural element. They brought music, dance and entertainment to the streets as they weaved their way through the town. Marching bands, majorettes, dance schools, local community groups, businesses, clubs and much more danced, chanted and marched from the Town Hall to the review stand on Strand Road.

Alongside the colours of the Irish flag, yellow and blue was also on display as many participants showed their solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Parade participants received an enthusiastic welcome from the thousands gathered to enjoy a spectacular afternoon of entertainment.

This year’s festival followed a new route and included a Autism-friendly zone.

This year’s Grand Marshall was broadcaster Declan Meehan, who had also been selected as Bray Person of the Year.

Bray Lions were joined by a group of young people for a display which will include environment messages, dancing Lions and other animals and music from ‘Jungle Book’.

An electric vehicle, bikes and scooters highlighted the attractions of renewable energy and a giant ‘Earth Balloon’ sail over the participants.

When the group reached the review stand, there was a special moment supporting the people of the Ukraine as John Lennon’s song ‘Imagine’ played.

The A-Team van, Knight Rider and a host of vintage cars made their way along the route. Bray Fire Service also took to the streets with a vintage fire engine, which was admired by the crowds.

The judges were treated to stunning performances at the review stand including Irish dance, martial arts, music, hip-hop and much more.

Boomerang Brass Band performed a rousing version of Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’ at the review stand. Hundreds of voices joined the chorus for a powerful and joyful moment that showcased the best of Bray on St Patrick’s Day.

The judges had a really tough time selecting the winners of 2022 parade awards. Bray Lakers Club picked up the Spirit Award while the Sports Award went to Ardmore Rovers FC. Bray Emmets GAA picked up the Community Award. The Best Entertainment was won by Shauna McGauran School of Irish Dance with the Best Marching Band award going to the Boomerang Band. The Overall Award was won by Studio X, who wowed the audience with a stunning routine at the review stand.

Organisers of Bray’s St Patrick’s Day parade thanked all those who took part or lined the streets for the wonderful event. Bray’s St Patrick’s Day Festival continues until Sunday, March 20.