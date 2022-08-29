The Honeydews to celebrate Andrew Sisters at the Hot Spot in Greystones

Arclight Theatre Company’s production of William Shakespeare's ‘Macbeth’, directed by Paul Cullen, is coming to the Whale Theatre in Greystones next month.

The Scottish Play, as actors call it, tells a dark tale. Tempted by the prophecies of mysterious creatures, Macbeth’s ambition to be King of Scotland leads him into a world of evil, deceit and murder. Monstrous actions run rampant as he and Lady Macbeth lose themselves to savagery and political atrocity.

Arclight’s production of ‘Macbeth’ has been billed as vibrant, energetic, visceral and highly visual. Over the past 20 years, Arclight Theatre Company have been invited four times by the Royal Shakespeare Company to perform in Stratford upon Avon.

They are thrilled to revive their award-winning 2013 production of Macbeth and bring it to the Greystones audience.The music score for the production is composed and performed by renowned Irish musician, D. Cullen.

You can catch Arclight’s ‘Macbeth’ at The Whale from September 9 to 11. More information is available at whaletheatre.ie