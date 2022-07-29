‘The Good Boss’ film to entertain at the Mermaid Arts Centre in Bray

STARRING Academy Award winning actor Javier Bardem, Spanish comedy film The Good Boss will be showing at Mermaid Arts Centre in Bray this August.

Directed by Spanish film-maker Fernando Léon de Aranoa, Bardem, who has acted in films such as Mother!, Skyfall and ‘No Country For Old Men’, for which he won the Best Supporting Actor award in the Academy Awards, plays the owner of a Spanish company called Básculas Blanco, which operates in a provincial Spanish town.

The company, which produces industrial scales, is awaiting a visit from a committee which will decide on whether it will win a local Business Excellence award.

Working against the clock, Blanco (Bardem) is aiming to address and resolve any issues with his employees. In the process, however, he crosses every imaginable line. In this film about the workplace, Bardem plays a biting and condescending boss, creating a darkly funny comedy-satire.

‘The Good Boss’ will screen at the Mermaid on Monday, August 22, at 8 p.m. For more details, see mermaidartscentre.ie.