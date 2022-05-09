The Blizzards to play an unplugged show in Greystones

Irish rock band The Blizzards will take to the stage of the Whale Theatre in Greystones for a very special show on Sunday, May 15.

The well-loved band release their highly anticipated new album ‘Sometimes We See More In The Dark’ being released on Friday, May 13.

Having moved to Greystones during the pandemic, Blizzards frontman Niall Breslin (Bressie) said "our fourth studio album was essentially conceived and born in Greystones."

After the official launch party on Saturday, May 14 in Dublin, members of the band including Niall Breslin and bassist Louize Carroll will appear at the Whale Theatre for a very special evening of unplugged (sort of) live music, and unfiltered interviews about the new album and its origin story.

This is a rare and unique opportunity for fans of the Blizzards to hear brand new songs like ‘Play God’ and ‘Friction Burns’ as well as some of their hits in the intimate setting of the Greystones venue.

Audiences will also hear about the stories behind the songs through live interviews with Andrea Splendori, host of the highly popular Social Fabric Podcast.

The event is on Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets cost €20 and are available whaletheatre.ie or by calling the booking office on 01 201 0550.