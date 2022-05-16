The Beehive to host stand-up comedy night followed by live music

The host of the comedy night will be Robbie Bonham.

WICKLOW Comedy Club returns to The Beehive for a night of stand-up on Saturday, May 21.

The special performance will be hosted by Gar Murran, and will feature Willie White, Robbie Bonham and Patser Murray.

Gar Murran won The Bulmers Comedy Competition in 2006 and was a finalist in ‘So You Think You're Funny 2007’ and is a regular MC and performer at The Laughter Lounge.

Willie White got into comedy in 2005, through the Irish TV programme ‘Joy In The Hood’, in which comedian Des Bishop ran stand-up workshops in some of the most impoverished areas of Ireland, including the Ballymun area of Dublin, where White is from.

A former semi-professional boxer, Patser Murray is well-known on the Irish comedy circuit where he has appeared at all the top festivals and is a Laughter Lounge regular.

Robbie Bonham has been performing stand-up in Ireland and internationally since 2004.

The stand-up comedy routines commence at 7.30 p.m., followed by live music from 10.30 p.m. until late.

Tickets cost €10, plus a booking fee, and can be purchased from www.eventbrite.ie.