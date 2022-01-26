Texaco arts competition now open to young Wicklow artists

'Colourful Houses' by 11-year old Wicklow student Eva Ruixin Chen, from Ravenswell Primary School, Bray. Eva Ruixin Chen was among the Wicklow winners in the 2021 Texaco Children's Art Competition.

WICKLOW’S young artists have been urged to pick up their paintbrushes and enter this year’s Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

The competition is now in its 68th year and is widely acknowledged as the longest running arts sponsorship in Ireland. It has been a platform on which young artists from Wicklow and counties throughout Ireland have had their talents recognised and their creativity commended.

Six young artists from across the Garden County won top prizes in the 67th Texaco Children’s Art Competition, which took place in 2021.

The closing date for entries is Monday, February 28. Judging will take place in April, with winners expected to be announced in May.

More details about the competition and how to enter are available at texacochildrensart.com or at Texaco service stations throughout the county.