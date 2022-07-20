Taste of Greystones Regatta back on menu

The Taste of Greystones Regatta will make its highly anticipated return next month on August 27 and 28. The event will see sailors from all over the country compete and get a taste of the Greystones life.

Speaking on the return of Greystones Sailing Club’s marquee event of the season, Daragh Cafferky said: “It was set up originally for boats from all other clubs on the East Coast to come and experience Greystones

“We will be giving everybody dinner on Saturday evening after sailing, breakfast on Sunday morning, and we will feed them again after the race on Sunday.

“The Beach House have always been good to us too, they give us drink vouchers for everyone which is very generous and other restaurants and businesses have put together offers that we will include in our goody bags which will encourage them to go up into the town.”

Preparations are already in place with volunteers preparing Greystones Sailing Club for a weekend to cap off a tiring season of sailing throughout the east coast and beyond.