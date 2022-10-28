Swim In Pink fundraising dip comes to Greystones this Halloween

Swimmers will deck themselves out in something pink and take to the sea at Greystones at Halloween to raise funds for cancer research.

The main event is happening in Salthill in Galway but Greystones event orgainser Lucianne Hughes said: “I had heard about the Galway event in aid of National Breast Cancer Research Ireland (NBCRI,) which I would have loved to go to but unfortunately couldn’t, so I thought, ‘if I can’t go there, I will just bring the Swim in Pink here’.”

Lucianne added: “In Ireland, one in seven women will develop breast cancer. I personally know three people close to me who have survived it.

“Most of us will know someone close to us who has gone through it. Continued research is imperative as it can help us figure out what causes breast cancer and in turn help develop effective screening, treatments & medication to combat it.”

The Swim in Pink is at The Cove, Greystones on Monday, October 31 at 10a.m.

Registration on swininpink.ie is €20. The event, in association with Blackrock Beachwear, is in aid of Breast Cancer Research, and is open to everyone, women, men, kids, dogs, ideally with some pink!