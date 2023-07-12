Sweet dreams are made of this – but they don’t happen overnight, say Wicklow duo on Love Island music success

The Wicklow duo behind Dream A Lot, whose cover versions of iconic songs have been heard by the hundreds of thousands watching Love Island recently, have said that their breakthrough moment came after “years of hard work” and wasn’t something that happened overnight.

Kim Hayden and Gus Crawford Collins, who live in Newcastle, had versions of Natalie Imbruglia’s, ‘Torn’ and Billy Ocean’s ‘Love Really Hurts Without You’ placed on the popular reality show, and earlier this week One Republic’s ‘Apologize’.

This follows the use of their cover of Kylie’s ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’, for the Netflix series, ‘Obsession’, featuring Kim’s unique voice of Kim Hayden and Gus’s polished music.

Despite the vitality and freshness the duo bring to classic songs, Kim says they are keen to push their act’s merits further and have been notching up streams on Spotify to prove their worth as artists. Their vision to create came to them during Covid, when Kim says “the music scene was completely smashed” and with venues closed she said they decided to focus on recording instead.

“We went in and started doing covers and reimaginings of songs,” KIm says. “Gus had been doing adverts and things like that for years, as well. So we just started knocking on the doors down with people online, like LinkedIn, music supervisors. And they took a liking to our music, what we were doing. And then we landed the Netflix job earlier in the year, which was amazing. Then all of a sudden, Love Island [producers] were asking us for covers and they sent us this wish list of songs. So we did couple. And then they said yes to them. And I know it sounds so easy, but it did take years.”

Dream A Lot’s first break came with their beautiful, soaring version of ‘Fly Me to the Moon’, which sits so well with the retro-futuristic vision on the trailer for Apple TV’s forthcoming ‘Hello Tomorrow’. But it was good od-fashioned graft that got them that gig.

“One of the music editors we got in touch with on LinkedIn came to us with a job for the ‘Hello Tomorrow’ trailer for Apple TV, and we did ‘Fly me to the Moon’, and then all of a sudden it was like, ‘Oh, they're going to put it in the trailer’.

"And then once that happened, we would follow up with the other music supervisors saying, ‘Look, we've done this job for Apple TV.’ And then they were sending us jobs for Netflix. So it's kind of started snowballing this year, which is amazing for us but, as I say, it’s after years of graft and getting the sound right.”

Having proven they can deliver, Kim says that they have developed a relationship, ironically, with the Love Island producers who give them a steer on songs they would like to see featured and the duo come back with the goods. But like anything in the music business, there are no guarantees and Kim says it’s often a case of “hope for the best kind of thing”.

"They don't actually tell you they're putting it in, and then you just have to either watch the show or a playlist on Spotify and they do the contract stuff with you after the show.”

On contracts, payments for musicians have never been so paltry as they are now, with streaming services offering meagre royalties, but Kim says they do get their fees from their placements.

“We are lucky with some of the jobs we do,” she says. “There are demo fees [for some jobs] as well. There wasn't for Love Island, we just got the job. But with some of the trailer stuff we do, some of them will give you a demo fee for a couple of days in the studio. And then if you don't get it, at least you've got your demo fee. It wouldn't be much, but at least you're not doing for nothing.”

Dream A Lot’s most popular song on Spotify is currently, ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ which has close to 100,000 streams and should be netting a reasonably tidy income. But it’s not the case just yet, and it really is about building followers slowly and the streaming service is as much a promotional platform than a source of income.

“We're trying to push that as much as possible. But you know, our Kylie cover has maybe 100,000 hits and people look at that and go, ‘My God, does that mean, you got, like, 100,000 quid?’ But at the end of the day it [generates], I think, €300.”

Kim’s dreams in music go back a long way, and she still teaches, giving singing lessons online, which she also started during Covid, while also acting as a mentor for young hopefuls.

"I do online singing lessons a couple of days a week, which I love. Because I'm trying to help younger people learn about the industry, as well as teaching them singing, because a lot of them go into it and they don't know what they’re getting involved in. And it's so difficult. It takes a lot of patience, and years of work.”

Kim, who is now 35 and was once a contestant on The Voice, references her some two decades in the industry before the wheels began to turn and the Dream A Lot project picked up momentum.

“It is actually over two decades now that I'm in the music industry. The Voice was 10 years ago. And I was in wedding bands for years and years, then I started recording. There's so many years of craft and then finding your sound. But I do feel like now, the time feels right. Whereas I think if it did happen 10 years ago, after The Voice, I wasn't quite ready for it. And it's mad when people get fascinated by that [age]. But now I'm 35. And I'm like, I don't feel old.”

With the success of their cover versions, Kim and Gus want to get approval for their own work as orignal songwriters and are releasing an original album soon, with plans also to “get that on the road later this year”.

They have also just received word of another commission for a movie starring Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain – a Hollywood first for the Wicklow duo who have dared to dream.

You can follow Dream A Lot on @dreamalot_official and stream their music on Spotify. For trailers and more, go to: linktr.ee/DreamALot