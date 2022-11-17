Sustainable fashion under the microscope at Wicklow school for Science Week

While most children are dreaming of a stylish new pair of runners at this time of the year, the eco conscious students at St Saviour's NS in Rathdrum, Co Wicklow are busy learning about the affect fashion has on the environment, as part of National Science Week.

The twinned themes of sustainable clothes and fast fashion have been placed under the microscope, with students invited to bring in items of clothing that they can up-cycle, including scarves, handbags, socks and jumpers. One of the methods the children have been using is tie-dying – a great way to breath new life into those old t-shirts.

There are a plethora of inspirational speakers attending throughout Science week, including local clothes designer and sustainable fashion advocate Sinead Lawlor, who will be teaching the children about mending clothes and how fashion and the latest trends/impact on the environment.

Geraldine O’Sullivan, who is a specialist in the area of sustainable clothes and the history of clothes, will be appearing virtually, while St Saviour’s past pupil, Hannah Joynt, will be presenting to the children about her TY Junk Kouture project. 3rd to 6th classes will also be visiting Avondale Community College to hear about fast fashion.

St Saviour’s Principal, Antoinette Doyle said: “At the end of science week there will be a fantastic fashion show to model all the up-cycled clothes the students have produced during the week. We have had such a blast so far, and are looking forward to a great end to a brilliant science week.”