Supermodel Elle MacPherson takes dip in Greystones at The Cove

Australian supermodel Elle MacPherson was at Greystones’ most famous swimming spot on Thursday morning for a sunrise dip with The Happy Pear twins.

The 58-year-old founder of WelleCo, which pioneers plant-based elixirs, posted about her day with David and Stephen Flynn on Instagram. It began at The Cove on a sun-kissed morning, where MacPherson was snapped by renown sea portrait photographer Niall Meehan from Seastudios.ie. She posted the stunning image on her Instagram page, with the caption ‘unforgettable’.

She was then spotted back at The Happy Pear cafe and shop for their pizza and live music afternoon, and having dinner with the Flynns the same evening.

Local swimmers and pizza-lovers played it cool when in the presence of ‘The Body’, but later confessed on social media.

"I just had such a hard time trying to convince my niece and husband that it WAS you we just spotted in Greystones,” posted Emily Rose. “Hope you’re having a lovely time.”

Yogi Cara O’Loughlin added: “I was in the Happy Pear this avo and was dying come up and say hi...shyed away! Hope you had a fabulous few days and the happy pear boys treated you well!”

It’s believed MacPherson was in Greystones to record a podcast with the vegan twins. Though not reportedly vegan herself, she does promote an alkaline diet, which means steering clear of red meat, wheat, dairy, sugar, and processed food as much as possible, and this does lead to her eating mainly plant-based meals.

That fits in with the Happy Pear’s vegan ethos and should make for an interesting discussion.